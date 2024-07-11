NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES FROM POCONO RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK & INDYCAR WEEKEND DOUBLEHEADER AT IOWA SPEEDWAY ON NBC & PEACOCK

Countdown to Green NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network Leading into Race Coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Chicago Street Races and NTT INDYCAR Series Mid-Ohio Race Deliver Viewership Milestones

INDYCAR Weekend Doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on NBC & Peacock – Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

2024 Pro Motocross Season Continues from Spring Creek This Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Live Coverage of IMSA from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park Presented Across USA Network and Peacock This Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 11, 2024 – More than 30 hours of live motorsports coverage will be presented this weekend across NBC Sports, featuring the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on USA Network and an NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on NBC and Peacock, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Pro Motocross Championship.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES THE GREAT AMERICAN GETAWAY 400 PRESENTED BY VISITPA.COM & XFINITY SERIES EXPLORE THE POCONO MOUNTAINS 225

Pocono Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

After a nearly-two hour rain delay, Alex Bowman earned his first win of the season on the Streets of Chicago last weekend. Kyle Larson (671 pts) leads the Cup Series Playoffs point standings followed by Chase Elliott (-11) and Tyler Reddick (-23). Denny Hamlin won last July’s Cup Series race at Pocono.

Last week’s Chicago Street Races delivered viewership milestones for NBC Sports. The rain-impacted Cup Series race on NBC and Peacock – which included a near two-hour red flag – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 3.9 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ second most-watched Cup Series race since 2021. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on NBC and Peacock averaged a TAD of 1.8 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched Xfinity Series race since the 2015 championship race and its fourth most-watched Xfinity Series race all-time.

Coverage from ‘The Tricky Triangle’ begins tomorrow on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10 a.m. ET.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will anchor pre-race coverage from the Peacock Pit Box alongside Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, with Snider and Jarrett also hosting post-race coverage.

Jarrett is a three-time winner at Pocono Raceway, earning victories in 2002, 1997, and 1995.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

· Host: Marty Snider

· Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte

· TV – USA Network

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network Noon Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 5 p.m. Sun., July 14 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race USA Network 6 p.m.

INDYCAR: HY-VEE HOMEFRONT 250 & HY-VEE ONE STEP 250

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES holds a doubleheader this weekend at Iowa Speedway on NBC and Peacock with race coverage beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the oval track tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Saturday from Iowa will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Through ten races, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (329 pts) leads the 2024 points standings, followed by two-time series champion Will Power (-48) and last week’s winner of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Pato O’Ward (-70). Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden won both races of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway last season.

Last week’s race at Mid-Ohio on NBC and Peacock delivered a TAD of 1.31 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched race since the 2022 season opener in St. Pete, excluding the Indianapolis 500.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call both races. Kevin Lee, Georgia Henneberry, and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Georgia Henneberry, Dillon Welch

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 12 Hy-Vee Homefront 250 – Practice 1 Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sat., July 13 INDY NXT Race Peacock 2:05 p.m. Hy-Vee Homefront 250 – Qualifying Peacock 3:45 p.m. Hy-Vee Homefront 250 NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., July 14 Hy-Vee One Step 250 – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 12 p.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: SPRING CREEK NATIONAL

The second half of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Spring Creek National this Saturday in Millville, Minn., at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Chase Sexton (260 pts) won last week’s RedBud National to move into first place in the 2024 450 Class points standings, with his KTM teammate Aaron Plessinger taking second in the race. Hunter Lawrence (-7) and Justin Cooper (-48) sit in second and third place, respectively. In the 250 Class, Chance Hymas earned his first career professional win.

Nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto along with special guest and Racer X editor-in-chief Davey Coombs discussed last week’s RedBud race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Spring Creek MX Park gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock before transitioning exclusively to Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporter: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app





Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 13 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10:30 a.m. Pro Motocross – Spring Creek National NBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Pro Motocross – Spring Creek National Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sun., July 14 Pro Motocross – Spring Creek National CNBC 2 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORTS PARK

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, gets underway this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour, 40-minute race features the GT Daytona (GTD), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship car classes, with drivers such as Gar Robinson, Pipo Derani, and Ross Gunn expected to compete.

Play by Play : Brian Till

: Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Hannah Newhouse, Ryan Myrehn



Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 13 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Race 1 Peacock 11:15 a.m. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge - Race Peacock 1:20 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix Qualifying Peacock 3:55 p.m. Sun., July 14 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix USA Network, Peacock 11 a.m. IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Race 2 Peacock 2:25 p.m.

