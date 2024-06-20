NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES RACES AT NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ON USA NETWORK HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ BIG MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND

Countdown to Green NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network Leading into Race Coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green Pre-Race Coverage Begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network with Race Coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET

INDYCAR’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey from Laguna Seca, Calif., Begins Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

IMSA Heads to Watkins Glen This Weekend, Headlined by Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Last Week’s NASCAR Cup Series Race in Iowa Delivered a Total Audience Delivery of 2.72M Viewers, Up 16% from 2023 USA Network Sunday Race Average

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 20, 2024 – NBC Sports’ robust motorsports coverage this weekend features the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., the NTT INDYCAR SERIES from Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, Calif., and the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship in Watkins Glen across USA Network and Peacock.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES USA TODAY 301 & XFINITY SERIES SCI APS 200

The NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 will be presented this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Following his win last weekend at the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Ryan Blaney (501 pts) moved into the top ten of the Cup Series Playoff points standings, with Chase Elliott (591 pts), Kyle Larson (583 pts), and Denny Hamlin (553 pts) making up the top three places. Martin Truex Jr. won the Loudon Lobster trophy at last year’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Last week’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on USA Network delivered a Total Audience Delivery of 2.72 million viewers, up 16% from the 2023 USA Network Sunday race average (2.35 million viewers) and up 5% from the first USA Network race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Iowa race is also up 3% from the first race of the 2021 season, which is the last time NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage began on cable.

Coverage from Loudon begins Friday on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 4 p.m. ET. A 30-minute Countdown to Green on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday leads into Xfinity Series Sci Aps 200 race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from New Hampshire Motor Speedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Burton is a four-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000).

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Rick Allen

· Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – USA Network

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., June 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 4 p.m. Sat., July 22 NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Sci Aps 200 USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., June 23 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 USA Network 2:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

USA Network and Peacock present the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., with post-race coverage immediately following the checkered flag.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power (236 pts) holds a slim five-point lead over fellow two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (231 pts) after winning the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America earlier this month. Six-time INDYCAR champion and defending Laguna Seca winner Scott Dixon (225 pts) rounds out the top three.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Practice 1 Peacock 5 p.m. Sat., June 22 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Practice 2 Peacock 1 p.m. INDY NXT – Race 1 Peacock 3:25 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Qualifying Peacock 5:15 p.m. Sun., June 23 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Final Warmup Peacock 3 p.m. INDY NXT – Race 2 Peacock 3:55 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Pre-Race USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey USA Network, Peacock 6:30 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 8:30 p.m.

IMSA: WATKINS GLEN

IMSA heads to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., this weekend, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is back at the 11-turn, 3.45-mile track in upstate New York and will feature all four classes racing at the same time in this endurance competition. In the premier class (GTP), the first five races have produced five different winners. The #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport (1,669) team leads the standings, but only 139 points separate the top five following Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s win at Detroit. In GTD Pro, the #77 AO Racing team is seeking their third consecutive win, while in GTD, the #57 Winward Racing squad looks to make remain undefeated in enduro races this season. The LMP2 class returns to racing for the first time since Sebring in February and is led by the #18 Era Motorsport team and young phenom Conor Zilisch.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Dave Burns , Brian Till

: , Analyst : Calvin Fish , Till

: , Till Reporters: Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner, Ryan Myrehn

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Ford Mustang Challenge Peacock 3:10 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Peacock 4:10 p.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Peacock 5:15 p.m. Sat., June 22 Ford Mustang Challenge Peacock 8:05 a.m. Porsche Carrera Cup Peacock 10:50 a.m. Michelin Pilot Challenge Peacock 12:45 p.m. WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - Qualifying Peacock 3:25 p.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Peacock 4:45 p.m. Sun., June 23 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen USA Network, Peacock 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock) 2-5:30 p.m. (Peacock) Sat., June 29 Michelin Pilot Challenge CNBC 1 p.m.* Sun., June 30 Lamborghini Super Trofeo CNBC Noon*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--