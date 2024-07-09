NBC SPORTS AND ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST ANNOUNCE FIELD FOR 2024 ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY TOPGOLF AND WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams from the University of St Andrews, University of Arizona, Howard University and Northwestern University

Three-Day Event To Be Held at Jubilee Course and Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland, From October 14-16, 2024

Live Coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

STAMFORD, Conn., and ST ANDREWS, Scotland – July 9, 2024 – NBC Sports and St Andrews Links Trust have announced that the University of St Andrews, the University of Arizona, Howard University and Northwestern University will comprise the field for the 2024 St Andrews Links Collegiate Presented by TopGolf and World Wide Technology, to be held at the historic Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland, this October 14-16. This will mark the first appearances in the event for all four universities, including the local University of St Andrews.

The three-day event will feature men’s and women’s golf teams from all four universities with two days of stroke play on the Jubilee Course followed by a day of medal match play on the Old Course at St Andrews.

This is the second edition of the St Andrews Links Collegiate, following its inaugural playing in 2023. The University of North Carolina won the women’s competition, while Vanderbilt University won the men’s competition.

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the St Andrews Links Collegiate on GOLF Channel and Peacock in the United States. Sky Sports will provide coverage in the U.K.

“It’s an honour for us to host the second St Andrews Links Collegiate, delivered by our partners at NBC Sports, and we are delighted to have TopGolf and World Wide Technology on board to support this event, said Neil Coulson, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust. “We are pleased these four iconic institutions have accepted the invitation to compete and offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to their student athletes. It will be a special occasion to watch the teams go head-to-head while featuring on live TV coverage and we look forward to welcoming them to the Home of Golf later this year.”

“We are proud to partner with St Andrews Links Trust on the second annual collegiate tournament at the Home of Golf,” said Andrea Starkey, NBC Sports VP, Golf Partnerships and Rights Management. “The inaugural St Andrews Links Collegiate was a success for all involved and we’re excited to showcase four new men’s and women’s teams from the distinguished universities of University of Arizona, Northwestern University, Howard University and hosted by the University of St Andrews.”

GOLF Channel is the television home of college golf in the United States, providing roughly 300 hours of college golf coverage in 2024, including the Western Intercollegiate, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships, the Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest, and the East Lake Cup.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS’ COLLEGE GOLF PLATFORM

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of nearly 15 college golf championships. GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including season preview shows, signing day specials, regional and national qualifying coverage, serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University and exclusive annual coverage for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Presented by Stifel.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA Championships since 2015, which are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Omni La Costa, San Diego, CA. GOLF Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the U.S. taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial and PXG at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C.; the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; the St Andrews Links Collegiate and the Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest at Cedar Crest in Dallas, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional golfers who appeared on GOLF Channel while competing in college.

ABOUT ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, host of The Open Championship a record 30 times.

St Andrews Links Trust manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and five shops. Around 240,000 rounds are played over the seven courses annually attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest golfers and become a part of golf’s rich history. As a charitable trust, all profits from commercial activity is reinvested into the preservation of the Links.

NBC SPORTS CONTACT

Jamie Palatini

203-356-2791

Jamie.palatini@nbcuni.com

ST. ANDREWS LINKS TRUST CONTACT

David Connor

T: +44 (0)1334 46661 | M: +44 (0)7586 709796

david.connor@standrews.com





–NBC SPORTS–