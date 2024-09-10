NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2024 FALL COLLEGE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL

More Than 180 Hours of College Golf Across GOLF Channel This Fall, Beginning This Week Folds of Honor Collegiate

Schedule to Feature St Andrews Links Collegiate Presented by World Wide Technology, East Lake Cup, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, and More Among Seven Total Events on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 10, 2024 – NBC Sports has announced its men’s and women’s fall college golf tournament schedule – totaling more than 180 hours on GOLF Channel – including the Folds of Honor Collegiate, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the inaugural NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors, the St Andrews Links Collegiate presented by World Wide Technology, the Jackson T Stephens Cup, the East Lake Cup, and the Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest.

The Folds of Honor Collegiate from American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich., kicks off NBC Sports’ college golf slate, airing this week on GOLF Channel.

Golf Today and Golf Central will surround spring college golf and provide pre- and post-round coverage leading into the events on GOLF Channel.

Below is the full schedule:

Event Dates Location Folds of Honor Collegiate Sept. 9-11 American Dunes Golf Club Blessings Collegiate Invitational Sept. 30-Oct. 2 Blessings Golf Club NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Oct. 8-9 Twin Warriors Golf Club St Andrews Links Collegiate Oct. 14-16 Jubilee Course and Old Course Jackson T Stephens Cup Oct. 21-23 Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club East Lake Cup Oct. 28-30 East Lake Golf Club SWA Showcase at Cedar Crest Nov. 11-13 Cedar Crest Golf Club

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

FOLDS OF HONOR COLLEGIATE

The Folds of Honor Collegiate is being played at American Dunes Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in Grand Haven, Mich., along the coast of Lake Michigan. The event is a three-day, 54-hole team and individual stroke play tournament. Proceeds will benefit the Folds of Honor and the Golf Coaches Association of America Presidential Scholarship Fund. Participating schools include Army, Navy, Air Force, two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), one non-D1 school, and some of the top D1 schools in the country. The addition of the women’s field is new for 2024.

2024 Field:

Men:

· Air Force

· Alabama

· Arkansas

· Arkansas-Pine Bluff

· Army

· Florida State

· Grand Valley State

· Illinois

· Kansas

· Kentucky

· Michigan State (Host)

· Navy

· Notre Dame

· Ohio State

· Texas

Women:

· Arizona

· Baylor

· Colorado State

· Florida State

· Grand Valley State

· Howard

· Kansas

· Michigan State (Host)

· Navy

· North Carolina

· Notre Dame

· Ohio State

· San Jose State

· Texas

· Tulsa

Live tournament coverage continues through this Wednesday on GOLF Channel.

Dates Time (ET) Tuesday, Sept. 10 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m./4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m./4:30-7:30 p.m.

BLESSINGS COLLEGIATE INVITATIONAL

The annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, is held at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Hosted by the University of Arkansas, the tournament features top men’s and women’s teams from around the country playing in a one of a kind mixed-format competition. The event will feature both men’s and women’s teams from each school as they compete in a 54-hole stroke play for individual team and University honors.

2024 Field: (Men’s and Women’s) TBD

· Arkansas – (Host)

· BYU

· Kansas State

· Kent State

· Louisville

· LSU

· Mississippi State

· Ohio State

· Missouri

· Virginia Tech

GOLF Channel will present live tournament coverage all three days.

Dates Time (ET) Monday, Sept. 30 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 4:30-7:30 p.m.

NB3 COLLEGIATE MATCH PLAY AT TWIN WARRIORS

GOLF Channel will showcase the inaugural NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors presented by Santa Ana Golf Club, in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. The event is hosted by NBC Sports’ Notah Begay III and will feature men’s and women’s teams from the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, Stanford University, and the University of Texas in a two-day match play. The final three hours of the second round and the Championship Match Play round will be televised live on GOLF Channel.

2024 Field: (Men’s and Women’s)

· New Mexico

· New Mexico State

· Stanford

· Texas

GOLF Channel will present live tournament coverage both days.

Dates Time (ET) Tuesday, Oct. 8 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 4:30-7:30 p.m.

ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

St Andrews Links Trust, in partnership with GOLF Channel, will host the prestigious collegiate golf championship, the second annual St Andrews Links Collegiate presented by World Wide Technology, at the Home of Golf—the historic Jubilee Course and Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland, pairing some of the world’s most respected universities with one of golf’s most prestigious stages. Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris won the inaugural men’s title while North Carolina’s Kayla Smith claimed the women’s title. The local University of St Andrews and Howard University, the first HBCU to compete in this event, will both make their St Andrews Links Collegiate debuts in October.

2024 Field: (Men’s and Women’s)

· Howard

· Northwestern

· Arizona

· University of St Andrews

GOLF Channel will present live tournament coverage all three days.

Dates Time (ET) Monday, Oct. 14 9 a.m.-Noon Tuesday, Oct. 15 9 a.m.-Noon Wednesday, Oct. 16 9 a.m.-Noon

JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens, that will be held from Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. The event will feature some of the top NCAA Division I National Championship men’s and women’s teams, as well as leading players from U.S. Military Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) competing as individuals. The tournament format will be 54 holes of stroke play, setting the field for a final day of match play based on the stroke-play team finish; the final day of match play will be 18 holes. The event will also recognize its 54-hole winners upon completion of stroke play.

2024 Field:

Men:

· Arkansas

· Florida State

· Oklahoma State

· Oklahoma

· San Diego State

· SMU

Women:

· Arkansas

· Florida State

· South Carolina

· Oklahoma State

· Oregon

· Wake Forest

GOLF Channel will present live tournament coverage all three days.

Dates Time (ET) Monday, Oct. 21 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 4-7 p.m.

EAST LAKE CUP

The 10th annual East Lake Cup, which is played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., is a collegiate competition featuring eight of the top-performing teams from the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match-play competition. The event helps benefit the East Lake Club Foundation. The East Lake Cup will crown new champions in both the men’s and women’s divisions as last year’s champions North Carolina (men’s) and Wake Forest (women’s) failed to make the field in 2024.

2024 Men’s Field:

· Auburn

· Florida State

· Georgia Tech

· Ohio State

2024 Women’s Field:

· Louisiana State

· USC

· Oregon

· UCLA

Live tournament coverage will be presented Monday-Wednesday on GOLF Channel.

Dates Time (ET) Monday, Oct. 28 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 3-6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SHOWCASE AT CEDAR CREST

The Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest is an invitational spotlighting the talents of top college-aged golfers from diverse and historically underrepresented groups. Cedar Crest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, was home to the 1927 PGA Championship, won by Walter Hagen, and the 1954 United Golf Association’s National Negro Open, won by Charlie Sifford. The 54-hole stroke play event will feature concurrent championships for exceptional fields of 21 men and 21 women.

Live tournament coverage will be presented all three days on GOLF Channel.

Dates Time (ET) Monday, Nov. 11 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 2:30-5:30 p.m.

PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

PGA TOUR University rewards elite college players with access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics. Introduced in 2020, the program strengthens and elevates the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR international tours. The No. 1 player in the final ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 2-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing Nos. 11-25 are exempt for the current season North America Swing of PGA TOUR Americas, and they are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be featured on GOLF Channel each Wednesday on Golf Today and within weekly live tournament coverage during the spring, as well as across GOLF Channel and PGA TOUR digital platforms throughout the year. For more information, please visit www.PGATOUR.com/university and follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter and Instagram (@PGATOURU).

ANNIKA AND HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL

GOLF Channel presents annual coverage of the announcements of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel and Haskins Award Presented by Stifel winners, which honor the nation’s most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfers. Throughout the year, ANNIKA and Haskins Award Watch Lists are featured and updated with top performers across GOLF Channel linear and digital platforms.

Ingrid Lindblad of LSU won the ANNIKA Award in 2024 and past recipients include Rose Zhang (2022, 2023), Rachel Heck (2021), two-time winner Maria Fassi (2018, 2019), and Bronte Law (2016). Jackson Koivun of Auburn University took home the Haskins Award last year. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods (1996), Ben Crenshaw (1971-73), Justin Thomas (2012), Matt Kuchar (1998), and Ludvig Aberg (2023).

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL’S COLLEGE GOLF PLATFORM

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of (11, with SWA Showcase) college golf championships. GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including season preview shows, signing day specials, regional and national qualifying coverage, serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University and exclusive annual coverage for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Presented by Stifel.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA Championships since 2015, which are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Omni La Costa, San Diego, CA. GOLF Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the U.S. taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C.; the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; the St Andrews Links Collegiate Presented by World Wide Technology and the Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest at Cedar Crest in Dallas, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional golfers who appeared on GOLF Channel while competing in college.

--NBC SPORTS--