NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 124TH U.S. OPEN AT PINEHURST IS MOST-WATCHED EAST COAST U.S. OPEN SINCE 2013

Published June 18, 2024 12:15 PM

Sunday’s Final Round on NBC/Peacock Also Most-Watched For East Coast U.S. Open Since 2013 with Total Audience Delivery of 5.9 Million Viewers; Peacock’s Most-Streamed Golf Event Ever

Viewership Peaks at 11.4 Million Viewers From 6:15-6:30 p.m. ET and 11.3 Million From 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET; Highest Peak Viewership Since 2015

Main Broadcast Coverage Across NBC/USA Network Averages 3.1 Million Viewers, Up 13% vs. 2022

Johnson Wagner/Bryson DeChambeau 18th Hole Bunker Shot Re-Enactment on Golf Central Live From Garners Nearly 6 Million Total Views on NBC Sports Social and Digital Platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 18, 2024 NBC Sports’ presentation of the 124th U.S. Open from Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) was the most-watched east coast U.S. Open since 2013, capped by Sunday’s dramatic final round duel between champion Bryson DeChambeau and runner-up Rory McIlroy that peaked with 11.4 million viewers on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday’s final round coverage on NBC and Peacock (12-7:02 p.m. ET) produced a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 5.9 million viewers across the seven-hour window to rank as the most-watched east coast final round since 2013, up 9% vs. the last east coast U.S. Open at Brookline in 2022 (5.4 million viewers), according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Viewership peaked at 11.4 million viewers (10.8 million TV-only) from 6:15-6:30 p.m. ET and 11.3 million viewers (10.7 million TV only) from 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET – the highest U.S. Open peak quarter hours since 2015 across all U.S. Opens – as DeChambeau outdueled McIlroy down the stretch and delivered a dramatic up-and-down out of a bunker for par on the 18th hole to win by one shot.

Main broadcast coverage of the 2024 U.S. Open produced a TAD of 3.1 million viewers (Nielsen-only 2.886 million), up 13% vs. 2022 and exceeding the past six east coast U.S. Opens and to rank as the most-watched east coast U.S. Open since 2013.

The 2024 U.S. Open was NBC Sports’ most-streamed golf event on record, and Sunday’s final round coverage produced Peacock’s most-streamed golf telecast on record, marking the second time the record was broken during this U.S. Open following Thursday’s record-setting exclusive first round coverage. Across all feeds, the 2024 U.S. Open was NBC Sports’ most streamed golf event in history, with overall consumption up 17% vs. last year.

The championship coverage was capped by another memorable moment on Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock, as Bryson DeChambeau made an impromptu visit to the scene of his bunker shot on the 18th hole and GOLF Channel’s Johnson Wagner hit the shot to within two feet of the hole. As of Tuesday morning, the segment had amassed nearly six million views across NBC Sports’ social and digital platforms.

