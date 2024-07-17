NBC SPORTS’ JAC COLLINSWORTH TO JOIN PEACOCK’S “GOLD ZONE” WHIP-AROUND SHOW DURING NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 17, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth has been named as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show, which will stream for the first time live on Peacock during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock from 7 am – 5 pm ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10.

Collinsworth, co-host of NBC’s Football Night in America from on-location each week and a play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ college football and basketball coverage, returns for his third NBC Olympics assignment. Previously, he served as a social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Games and as an on-location contributor to Peacock’s Tokyo Tonight show at the Tokyo Games.

Collinsworth joins fellow Gold Zone hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, and Matt Iseman. With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. The daily live show will guide fans through the excitement, triumphs, and emotion of the Games, scanning all the events that day to provide viewers with the most exhilarating moments and key races, routines, and finishes as they unfold live. Gold Zone’s daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date. Collinsworth replaces Akbar Gbajabiamila, who can no longer host Gold Zone due to a scheduling conflict.

The hosts will often be joined by special guests throughout the day. Gold Zone will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, it will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, click here.

