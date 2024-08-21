NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF SECOND SEASON OF BIG TEN COLLEGE COUNTDOWN PRESENTED BY GENESIS IN 10 DAYS, ON SAT., AUG 31 – LEADING INTO OPENER FOR NATIONAL CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES VS. FRESNO STATE

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Carrie2024ShowOpenReleasePhoto.png
CARRIE UNDERWOOD STARS IN 12th CONSECUTIVE SHOW OPEN FOR NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – A “ROAD SHOW” LIKE NO OTHER
nascar-on-nbc_1080p_fullcolor_reverse
“NASCAR NONSTOP” – NBC SPORTS TO SHOW EVERY GREEN FLAG LAP OF NASCAR CUP SERIES SUPERSPEEDWAY RACING AT DAYTONA, ATLANTA, AND TALLADEGA
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.
Press Box - PL Fan Fest
CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Carrie2024ShowOpenReleasePhoto.png
CARRIE UNDERWOOD STARS IN 12th CONSECUTIVE SHOW OPEN FOR NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – A “ROAD SHOW” LIKE NO OTHER
nascar-on-nbc_1080p_fullcolor_reverse
“NASCAR NONSTOP” – NBC SPORTS TO SHOW EVERY GREEN FLAG LAP OF NASCAR CUP SERIES SUPERSPEEDWAY RACING AT DAYTONA, ATLANTA, AND TALLADEGA
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.
Press Box - PL Fan Fest
CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF SECOND SEASON OF BIG TEN COLLEGE COUNTDOWN PRESENTED BY GENESIS IN 10 DAYS, ON SAT., AUG 31 – LEADING INTO OPENER FOR NATIONAL CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES VS. FRESNO STATE

Published August 21, 2024 10:09 AM

No. 9 Michigan Hosts Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Big Ten College Countdown Presented by Genesis at 7 p.m. ET

Maria Taylor Returns as College Countdown Host, Joined in Studio by Analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and College Football Insider Nicole Auerbach

Co-Host Ahmed Fareed and Analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson to Join Live from “The Big House” in Ann Arbor

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 21, 2024 – Season two of NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown presented by Genesis kicks off 10 days from today, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into the season opener for defending national champion Michigan, as the Wolverines (15-0 in 2023) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4 last season). Game time for Bulldogs-Wolverines on the season debut of Big Ten Saturday Night presented by Discover is 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown presented by Genesis will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach, with co-host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson at the game site – will preview the upcoming game each week and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

“We are thrilled to launch our second College Countdown season in partnership with Genesis, where we will bring fans an electrifying primetime lineup packed with the best of Big Ten and Notre Dame Football,” said Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBC Sports. “As we continue to see strong interest in live sports from viewers, we are excited to work with trusted partners like Genesis to deliver the high-stakes action fans love.”

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:

Day

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform

Sat., Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Michigan

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

Noon

Rhode Island at Minnesota

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

3:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

10 p.m.

Boise State at Oregon

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

Noon

Central Michigan at Illinois

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

3:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washington

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at UCLA

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 21

3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 28

3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 12

3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 9

7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 16

3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

7 p.m.

Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium)

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 29

7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa

NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--