NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF SECOND SEASON OF BIG TEN COLLEGE COUNTDOWN PRESENTED BY GENESIS IN 10 DAYS, ON SAT., AUG 31 – LEADING INTO OPENER FOR NATIONAL CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES VS. FRESNO STATE

No. 9 Michigan Hosts Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Big Ten College Countdown Presented by Genesis at 7 p.m. ET

Maria Taylor Returns as College Countdown Host, Joined in Studio by Analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and College Football Insider Nicole Auerbach

Co-Host Ahmed Fareed and Analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson to Join Live from “The Big House” in Ann Arbor

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 21, 2024 – Season two of NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown presented by Genesis kicks off 10 days from today, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into the season opener for defending national champion Michigan, as the Wolverines (15-0 in 2023) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4 last season). Game time for Bulldogs-Wolverines on the season debut of Big Ten Saturday Night presented by Discover is 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown presented by Genesis will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach, with co-host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson at the game site – will preview the upcoming game each week and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

“We are thrilled to launch our second College Countdown season in partnership with Genesis, where we will bring fans an electrifying primetime lineup packed with the best of Big Ten and Notre Dame Football,” said Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBC Sports. “As we continue to see strong interest in live sports from viewers, we are excited to work with trusted partners like Genesis to deliver the high-stakes action fans love.”

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date :

Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at Michigan NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Noon Rhode Island at Minnesota Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Nebraska NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 10 p.m. Boise State at Oregon Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Noon Central Michigan at Illinois Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Washington State at Washington Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Indiana at UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

