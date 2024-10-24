NBC SPORTS NEXT BOLSTERS MOMENTUM FOR ITS SPORTSENGINE MOTION TECHNOLOGY THROUGH ‘PREFERRED PROVIDER’ DESIGNATION WITH USA CHEER

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Oct. 22, 2024) – NBC Sports Next, the leader in youth sports technology, today announced a multi-year technology partnership with USA Cheer, the Governing Body for sport cheering in the U.S. USA Cheer joins a rapidly growing list of major sports organizations choosing NBC Sports Next’s specialized SportsEngine Motion technology for their member clubs to manage their operations.

USA Cheer represents member organizations in a sport that now includes more than 3 million participants in recreational youth, all-star, school cheer, and STUNT. In 2021, cheer was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, giving the sport the opportunity to be included in a future Olympic program. Because SportsEngine Motion is specifically designed to manage the unique demands required by studio and class-based sports, USA Cheer will utilize the technology to help achieve its mission to help grow interest and participation, promote safety, and represent the USA in international competition.

SportsEngine Motion’s technology platform is an all-inclusive, business management software specially developed for studio and class-based sports, as well as sports that conduct camps and clinics. Cheer, gymnastics, dance, figure skating, martial arts, and swimming are a few examples. The number of class-based sports organizations using SportsEngine Motion, which have different organizational needs from competition-only team sports like football and basketball, has doubled over the past two years. Stronger Youth Brands’ Soccer Shots, a learn-to-play franchiser currently enrolling more than 600,000 children across North America in age-appropriate soccer curriculum, is the latest industry leader to switch to SportsEngine Motion technology.

Industry leaders share their thoughts about using/switching to SportsEngine Motion in this VIDEO.

USA Cheer member organizations utilize the platform’s cloud-based features, including registration, payment processing, automated billing, member communication, and a free mobile app. SportsEngine also provides an exceptional customer experience, as well as flexible payment options for families. Member organizations will benefit from the user-friendly interface of SportsEngine Motion’s class and lesson functionality, providing efficient and streamlined tools for all types of scheduling.

“It’s important for USA Cheer to provide great resources to the cheer community and partnering with SportsEngine will help expand the growth of cheerleading and assist with the ease of doing business,” said USA Cheer Executive Director Lauri Harris.

“We’re proud of our longstanding support for cheer and the confidence USA Cheer has demonstrated by choosing to implement our SportsEngine Motion technology,” said Will McIntosh, President, NBC Sports Next. “The solutions built into Motion were created with cheer in mind, so it’s a better platform, overall, to more effectively engage their membership and advance their mission.”

SportsEngine serves more than 30,000 small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the USOPC and Governing Body community, professional sports leagues and thousands of municipalities with its cutting-edge suite of technology solutions to dramatically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About USA Cheer

The USA Federation for Sport Cheerleading is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 2007 to serve as the Governing Body for Sport Cheerleading in the United States and is recognized by the International Cheer Union. USA Cheer exists to serve the cheer community, including club cheerleading (all star), youth recreational cheer, traditional school-based cheer programs, and the growing sport of STUNT. USA Cheer has three primary objectives: promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; help grow and develop interest and participation in cheer throughout the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.





-NBC Sports Next-



Dan Higgins

NBC Sports Next

Dan.Higgins@nbcuni.com

407-496-8107