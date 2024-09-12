NBC SPORTS NEXT INKS MAJOR VIDEO STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE, SHOWCASING ALL COMPETITION FROM CANADA’S LARGEST AMATEUR HOCKEY LEAGUE ON SPORTSENGINE PLAY

As the Official Video and Streaming Destination of the PJHL, SportsEngine Play to Offer Live and On-Demand Streaming for 63 League Franchises Competing Across Ontario

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Sept. 12, 2024) – NBC Sports Next today announced its first major partnership north of the border, which designates its SportsEngine Play amateur and youth sports streaming platform as the “Official Video and Streaming Partner” of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the largest junior hockey league in the world and the largest amateur hockey league in Canada.

The PJHL’s boasts 63 franchises and more than 1,500 players representing towns and villages throughout the Ontario province and rapidly becoming a desired destination for the country’s best professional prospects. Some of the more notable PJHL alumni include:

Sean Walker , defenseman, NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes (PJHL Georgina Ice, 2001-12)

, defenseman, NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes (PJHL Georgina Ice, 2001-12) Joel Hanley , defenseman, NHL’s Calgary Flames (PJHL Georgina Ice, 2007-08))

, defenseman, NHL’s Calgary Flames (PJHL Georgina Ice, 2007-08)) Jason Arnott , 18-year NHL career/two-time NHL All Star (PJHL Stayner Siskins, 1989-90)

, 18-year NHL career/two-time NHL All Star (PJHL Stayner Siskins, 1989-90) Pete DeBoer , head coach, NHL’s Dallas Stars (PJHL Dunville Jr. Mudcasts, 1983-84)

, head coach, NHL’s Dallas Stars (PJHL Dunville Jr. Mudcasts, 1983-84) Matt Martin , left wing, NHL’s New York Islanders (PJHL Blenheim Blades, 2005-06)

, left wing, NHL’s New York Islanders (PJHL Blenheim Blades, 2005-06) Bob Boughner , associate coach NHL’s Detroit Red Wings (PJHL Lakeshore Canadiens, 1986-87)

, associate coach NHL’s Detroit Red Wings (PJHL Lakeshore Canadiens, 1986-87) Tie Domi, 16-year NHL career (PJHL Lakeshore Canadiens, 1984-85)

The league’s new partnership with NBC Sports Next will showcase on SportsEngine Play all PJHL regular-season games, plus playoffs, and extend exposure for the league throughout North America. Additionally, SportsEngine Play’s best-in-class video technology will enhance the overall viewing experience for the league’s players, families and fans through live streaming, video-on-demand, highlight packages, and more. The league’s 2024-25 regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

“We’re excited to showcase the excitement of PJHL competition on SportsEngine Play not only to hockey fans throughout Canada but across the U.S., as well,” said NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh. “We share the passion hockey fans have for their sport and can’t wait to see all the action.”

NBC Sports Next will offer all ice rinks hosting PJHL games the opportunity to have installed a fixed camera equipped with intelligent technology at no cost, which can capture multiple angles of hockey competition and seamlessly integrate the video with SportsEngine Play, delivering immersive coverage of every game. Fans can view all games via a SportsEngine Play subscription either online or through the app.

“The PJHL is excited to be working with SportsEngine Play as our streaming partner. The league and all of its players are looking forward to the prospect of showcasing the league to a new audience and connecting with fans across the country,” said PJHL Commissioner Terrence Whiteside. “We’re also looking forward to using the platform to provide our incoming Director of Player Safety with additional resources and creating more marketing opportunities for all our individual teams.”

A huge focal point of NBC Sports Next’s leading SportsEngine youth sports technology portfolio, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of young athletes and their families with the sports they love. The platform provides organizations, leagues and athletes the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

