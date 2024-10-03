NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY BECOMES EXCLUSIVE VIDEO STREAMING PROVIDER FOR THE LAKEPOINT SPORTS CHAMPIONS CENTER

SportsEngine Play Will Offer Year-Round Live and On-Demand Streaming Access to Families and Fans Nationwide, Showcasing Multi-Sport Competition

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Oct. 3, 2024) – Youth sports technology leader NBC Sports Next and LakePoint Sports, one of the nation’s premier travel and youth sports destinations, today announced a new multi-year collaboration naming SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next’s streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, as the “Official Video and Streaming Partner of the Champions Center at LakePoint Sports.”

The partnership will provide hundreds of thousands of athletes from across the U.S. who compete at LakePoint’s state-of-the-art Champions Center each year, as well as families, friends, fans, college coaches, and pro scouts with opportunities to catch every moment of action through live and on-demand streaming.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a leader like LakePoint Sports and excited about the opportunity to showcase competition of all kinds on SportsEngine Play,” said NBC Sports President Will McIntosh. “If you’re an athlete, a family member – or even a fan – the promise from SportsEngine Play that you’ll never have to miss those important sporting moments again is priceless.”

As the exclusive streaming provider for LakePoint Sports, SportsEngine Play will showcase competition via the installation of smart cameras at each playing surface inside the campus’ 170,000-square-foot Champions Center. Each fixed camera is equipped with intelligent technology that can capture multiple angles of a competition and seamlessly integrate the video with SportsEngine Play, delivering immersive coverage of every game. The Champions Center is capable of hosting 12 full-court basketball games and 24 full-court volleyball games concurrently. Fans can view all games via a SportsEngine Play subscription online.

Located in greater Atlanta, LakePoint Sports serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round. The 1,300-acre campus features state-of-the-art outdoor venues, including Publix Fields, which has three full-size turf fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football and more; the Beach Pavilion, featuring 10 sand volleyball courts; the globally recognized Baseball Village with eight Major League-sized, all-turf baseball fields, a full roster of guest amenities, and serving as the flagship campus for Prep Baseball and their signature travel baseball events, including the National Program Invitational, National Championships, and Futures Games; and the globally recognized Terminus Wake Park, the 2024 Water Sports Industry Association Wake Park of the Year and the 2024 Liquid Force Global Wake Park of the Year (Feel the Pull Award).

“LakePoint Sports is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports Next as we collectively embark on transforming the technology guest experience in the travel and youth sports industry,” stated Mark M. O’Brien, President and CEO, LakePoint Sports. “Technology is core to LakePoint’s business strategy and this partnership ensures collaboration between LakePoint Sports and NBC Sports Next and its SportsEngine Play streaming platform to test and push tech boundaries for the benefit of athletes, coaches, parents, scouts, families, and more at LakePoint.”

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of young athletes and their families with the sports they love. Currently serving more than 10,000 facilities, sports organizations, tournaments and teams, the platform gives these organizations and individuals, including athletes and their families, the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.

2024 National Youth Sports Summit

Representatives from both NBC Sports Next and LakePoint Sports also will collaborate at The National Youth Sports Summit, which will be held on the campus of LakePoint Sports in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Summit will convene top leaders in the industry to discuss the most pressing issues facing youth sports today.

The 2024 National Youth Sports Summit at LakePoint Sports Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – 11 a.m-2:30 p.m. ET LakePoint Sports Champions Center Sports industry leaders from across the U.S., including NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh and LakePoint Sports President & CEO Mark O’Brien, will convene to discuss critical issues, trends, and opportunities facing the travel and youth sports industry. The 2024 National Youth Sports Summit includes: Industry Expo & Networking Reception State of the Travel and Youth Sports Industry Presentation NBA star Dennis Scott: “The Youth Sports Journey – Player to Parent and Beyond” Executive Panel Discussions Softball Legend Jennie Finch, 2024 Impact Award Recipient Presentation Registration Information: For more information about the 2024 National Youth Sports Summit and to register, visit NationalYouthSportsSummit.com



About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About LakePoint Sports

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, encompasses a sprawling 1,300-acre campus featuring five premium venues: the Champions Center Indoor Pavilion, the Baseball Village, Publix Fields, the Beach Pavilion, and Terminus Wake Park. Focused on delivering excellence in the guest experience and fostering world-class partnerships, LakePoint annually hosts millions of guests from across the globe and attracts athletes to compete against the nation’s best. Leveraging influential media platforms and pioneering innovative technology, LakePoint Sports is dedicated to setting the standard in travel and youth sports. To learn more, visit LakePointSports.com.



