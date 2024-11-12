NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY ESTABLISHES MAJOR VIDEO STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH ARIZONA ATHLETIC GROUNDS – NATION’S PREMIER YOUTH SPORTS FACILITY

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nov. 12, 2024) – NBC Sports Next’s fast-growing SportsEngine Play youth and amateur sports streaming platform will showcase young athletes from around the world who compete in thousands of games and events held each year at Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG), one of America’s largest youth sports facilities, through a new partnership announced today between the two organizations.

“You can count Arizona Athletic Grounds among the country’s top-shelf youth sports facilities where many of today’s elite athletes train,” said NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh. “The number of games and events that will be streamed each year by SportsEngine Play across the facility’s more than 100 playing surfaces will be staggering. We’re extremely excited to capture all the action so family, friends and fans of the athletes competing there never have to miss a moment.”

The partnership designates SportsEngine as AAG’s “Exclusive Video and Streaming Partner.” The NBC Sports Next platform is installing more than 80 fixed cameras, each equipped with intelligent technology that can follow the gameplay seamlessly and integrate the video with SportsEngine Play to deliver immersive coverage of every game.

“We are pleased to partner with NBC Sports Next to offer the SportsEngine Play platform,” said Meg Stevens, President, Arizona Athletic Grounds. “Providing our guests with access to live streams, archived content and the ability to clip highlights through SportsEngine Play is a strong fit for our vision to make Arizona Athletic Grounds the best youth sports facility in the country.”

AAG’s sporting venues span 280 acres in Mesa, Ariz. The grounds include eight Baseball and Softball fields; 16 Basketball Courts; 24 multi-purpose fields for soccer, football and lacrosse; 50 indoor Volleyball Courts; 12 Beach Volleyball Courts; 6 indoor futsal courts; 41 Pickleball Courts; a 14,000-square-foot performance center; and multiple festival fields. SportsEngine Play will stream from venues, including baseball and softball, basketball, multi-sport fields, indoor and beach volleyball, and futsal. AAG, which opened in 2022, serves more than 2.6 million visitors each year and attracts as many as 100,000 visitors during tournament weekends, welcoming teams from around the globe.

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for youth and amateur sports, connecting millions of young athletes and their families with the sports they love. Currently, serving more than 10,000 facilities, sports organizations, tournaments and teams, the platform gives these organizations and individual, including athletes and their families, the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.

SportsEngine technology serves more than 30,000 small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the USOPC and Governing Body community, professional sports leagues and thousands of municipalities with its cutting-edge suite of technology solutions to dramatically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About Arizona Athletic Grounds

AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America. The Mesa, Ariz., facility serves millions of visitors per year, providing athletic and special events programming. The website, www.azgrounds.com/@azgrounds are the landing pages for information. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please reach out to the AAG team at info@azgrounds.com.

-NBC Sports Next-

Dan Higgins

NBC Sports Next

Dan.Higgins@nbcsportsnext.com

407-496-8107