NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22

Weekend Coverage Features 10 Fixtures Across Five Match Windows, Including Massive Early Season Showdown as First-Place Manchester City Host Second-Place Arsenal this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe & Tim Howard Will be on Location for Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays

Premier League Champion and Former Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill, Former Arsenal Captain Patrick Vieira, and More Set to Join Fan Fest

NBC Sports Commentators and Cahill to Visit Wrigley Field on Friday for Nationals-Cubs Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 18, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest travels to Chicago this Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22, featuring live coverage of 10 Premier League fixtures across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

Fixtures across five match windows on Saturday and Sunday will be presented live across NBCUniversal platforms, headlined by a matchup between first-place Manchester City and second-place Arsenal this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

Across the two-day fan festival taking place at Chicago’s Lincoln Park, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet Premier League legends, and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy and Club mascots.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event Saturday and Sunday, kicking off each day at 7 a.m. ET.

Special guests will join NBC Sports’ coverage throughout the festival, including Premier League champion and former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, Chicago PD star Benjamin Aguilar, and more.

Lowe, Earle, Mustoe and Howard will join Cahill at Wrigley Field on Friday for the Washington Nationals-Chicago Cubs game. Prior to the game, Cubs TV analyst Ryan Dempster will lead Earle and Mustoe on a tour of Wrigleyville outside the stadium, before hitting key locations in the stadium ahead of first pitch. Howard and Cahill will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

At the seventh-inning stretch, Lowe will lead the NBC Sports team in the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” The group’s trip to Wrigley will be featured across the weekend’s Premier League studio shows on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Telemundo Deportes’ Freddy Oldenburg will also provide on-location reports from the Fan Fest throughout coverage on Telemundo and Universo.

The Chicago fan festival is the 10th Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by the Premier League and NBC Sports. Previous fan festivals were held in Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Orlando. To date, more than 85,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which recreates a matchday experience for attending supporters.

This weekend’s match coverage is headlined by an early-season top-of-the-table matchup as first-place Manchester City host second-place Arsenal this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Defending champions Manchester City, who last season became the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles, defeated Brentford, 2-1, last weekend to open the season with four consecutive victories. Erling Haaland leads the PL with nine goals this season, recording all but two of Manchester City’s 11 goals this season. Arsenal, who finished two points behind Manchester City last season, topped Tottenham, 1-0, in the North London Derby last weekend to extend their season-opening unbeaten streak to four matches. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

Coverage begins this Saturday with Premier League Mornings live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by West Ham v. Chelsea (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents six matches live: Liverpool v. Bournemouth (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), Fulham v. Newcastle (Peacock), Leicester City v. Everton (Peacock), Southampton v. Ipswich (Peacock), and Tottenham v. Brentford (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Manchester United visit Crystal Palace on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Selhurst Park.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network and Telemundo). Following Manchester City-Arsenal (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Arsenal’s win in the North London Derby, Liverpool’s first loss under Arne Slot, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SATURDAY ON PEACOCK FEATURES A TOTTNEHAM SPECIAL

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, this Saturday on Peacock features in-person interviews with Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son and Ange Postecoglou.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Sept. 21 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 21 7:30 a.m. West Ham v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 21 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Fulham v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Everton Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Southampton v. Ipswich Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 12:30 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat., Sept. 21 THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Sept. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Sept. 22 9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 22 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Sept. 22 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 22 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

