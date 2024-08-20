NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paras2024 - Press Box.png
AHMED FAREED AND CHRIS WADDELL TO HOST NBCUNIVERSAL’S OPENING CEREMONY COVERAGE OF PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON ON AUG. 31 -- ANNOUNCE TEAMS NAMED
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MATTHEW BERRY’S FANTASY LIFE PARTNERS WITH NBC SPORTS TO LAUNCH NEW SUITE OF PREMIUM PRODUCTS TO HELP FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREPARE FOR UPCOMING DRAFTS

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

Press Box - PL Fan Fest
CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
PL Press Box.png
GARY NEVILLE JOINS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR THROUGHOUT 2024-25 SEASON
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paras2024 - Press Box.png
AHMED FAREED AND CHRIS WADDELL TO HOST NBCUNIVERSAL’S OPENING CEREMONY COVERAGE OF PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON ON AUG. 31 -- ANNOUNCE TEAMS NAMED
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MATTHEW BERRY’S FANTASY LIFE PARTNERS WITH NBC SPORTS TO LAUNCH NEW SUITE OF PREMIUM PRODUCTS TO HELP FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREPARE FOR UPCOMING DRAFTS

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

Press Box - PL Fan Fest
CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
PL Press Box.png
GARY NEVILLE JOINS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR THROUGHOUT 2024-25 SEASON
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.

Published August 20, 2024 03:34 PM

Six Matches Across NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital Average 820,000 Viewers from Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18

Sunday’s Chelsea-Manchester City Match Delivers TAD of 1.85 Million Viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital Platforms -- Best Opening Weekend Match on Record

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 20, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the Premier League’s first matchweek of the 2024-25 season is the most-watched opening weekend on record in the United States, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The opening weekend averaged 820,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital platforms from Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Chelsea-Manchester City match on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, featuring defending champion Manchester City earning a 2-0 victory, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.85 million viewers, marking the most-watched opening weekend match on record in the U.S. Telemundo delivered an additional 368,000 viewers for Chelsea-Manchester City.

NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage continues this weekend, highlighted by Arsenal visiting Aston Villa this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

--NBC SPORTS—