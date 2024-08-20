NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.

Six Matches Across NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital Average 820,000 Viewers from Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18

Sunday’s Chelsea-Manchester City Match Delivers TAD of 1.85 Million Viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital Platforms -- Best Opening Weekend Match on Record

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 20, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the Premier League’s first matchweek of the 2024-25 season is the most-watched opening weekend on record in the United States, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The opening weekend averaged 820,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital platforms from Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Chelsea-Manchester City match on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, featuring defending champion Manchester City earning a 2-0 victory, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.85 million viewers, marking the most-watched opening weekend match on record in the U.S. Telemundo delivered an additional 368,000 viewers for Chelsea-Manchester City.

NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage continues this weekend, highlighted by Arsenal visiting Aston Villa this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

