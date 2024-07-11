NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON JULY 18-21 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
PARIS OLYMPICS LISTINGS
Tour de France - Press Box
LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBC
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES FROM POCONO RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK & INDYCAR WEEKEND DOUBLEHEADER AT IOWA SPEEDWAY ON NBC & PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
PARIS OLYMPICS LISTINGS
Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
PARIS OLYMPICS LISTINGS
Tour de France - Press Box
LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBC
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES FROM POCONO RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK & INDYCAR WEEKEND DOUBLEHEADER AT IOWA SPEEDWAY ON NBC & PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
PARIS OLYMPICS LISTINGS
Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON JULY 18-21 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Published July 11, 2024 05:10 PM

First Tee Shot Through Last Putt – Nearly 50 Hours of Live Open Championship Coverage Thursday-Sunday; 200-Plus Hours Including Featured Groups and Golf Central Live From The Open

Former World No. 1 and Current European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald Serves as Analyst Alongside Dan Hicks

Transcript – Dan Hicks, Luke Donald, Brad Faxon and Jim “Bones” Mackay Preview 152nd Open Championship

Peacock’s Coverage Includes Four Featured Groups Each Day and Featured Hole Coverage of Iconic Par-3 “Postage Stamp” 8th Hole

Golf Central Live From The Open Provides Pre- and Post-Championship Coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock; Johnson Wagner Reprises On-Course Role

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 11, 2014 – NBC Sports surrounds the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, with comprehensive live coverage July 18-21 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

In total, NBC Sports will present nearly 50 hours of live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday – and more than 200 hours of live coverage from Royal Troon including featured groups, featured hole and Golf Central Live from The Open studio coverage.

First and Second-round coverage begins before each day’s first tee shot on Peacock and will conclude after the final putt drops, giving fans comprehensive coverage of this year’s championship.

Former World No. 1 and current European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald serves an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Open Championship alongside Dan Hicks. Donald made his debut as an analyst with NBC Sports at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year.

Yesterday, Hicks and Donald joined analyst Brad Faxon and on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay on a media conference call to preview next week’s Open Championship. Click here for a full transcript.

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings

· Dan Hicks/Luke Donald

· Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon

· Terry Gannon/Paul McGinley

· Steve Sands/Notah Begay III

On-Course Reporters

· John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / Curt Byrum

Interviews

· Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, July 18 – Sunday, July 21 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, USA Network

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

DatePeacockUSA NetworkNBC/Peacock
Thursday, July 18*1:30-4 a.m./3-4:15 p.m.4 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, July 19*1:30-4 a.m./3-4:15 p.m.4 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 20 5-7 a.m.7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 21 4-7 a.m.7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 1:30 a.m. ET

As part of NBC Sports’ first tee to last putt coverage throughout the Open Championship, exclusive coverage will begin and end on Peacock on Thursday-Friday.

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. Peacock will also showcase a featured hole feed highlighting the iconic par-3 ‘Postage Stamp’ 8th hole during the week.

NBC Sports will utilize a number of its commentators throughout featured groups and featured holes coverage, supplemented by Sky Sports and world feed commentators, including:

· Play-by-play: Damon Hack / Tom Abbott / Todd Lewis

· Analyst/on-course reporters: Johnson Wagner / John Cook / Arron Oberholser / Karen Stupples / John Wood / Richard Boxall

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE OPEN

NBC Sports surrounds the championship with on-site studio coverage on Golf Central Live From The Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Rich Lerner anchors post-round and primetime editions of Live From alongside Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, with Johnson Wagner reprising his on-course role throughout the week with live interviews and shot re-enactments. In addition, Live at the Range will air Monday-Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET and Tuesday-Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

· Hosts: Rich Lerner / Damon Hack

· Analysts: Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Arron Oberholser / Notah Begay III

· Reporters/Contributors: Todd Lewis / Eamon Lynch / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner

· On-course: Johnson Wagner

DateGolf Central – Live From The Open*
Monday, July 159 a.m. – 2 p.m. (encores beginning 7 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 166–11 a.m. (encores beginning 1 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 176-11 a.m. (encores beginning 1 p.m.)
Thursday, July 183-5 p.m. (encores beginning 8 p.m.)
Friday, July 193-5 p.m. (encores beginning 10 p.m.)
Saturday, July 203-5 p.m.
Sunday, July 212-4 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

-NBC SPORTS-