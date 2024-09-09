NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 SOLHEIM CUP THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK
More Than 30 Hours of Live Solheim Cup Event and Studio Coverage
Two-Time Winning U.S. Solheim Cup Captain and World Golf Hall of Famer Judy Rankin and Two-Time European Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew Serve as Analysts
Five-Time U.S. Solheim Cup Team Member Lizette Salas Makes Debut as Studio Analyst Alongside Brandel Chamblee
STAMFORD, Conn. – September 9, 2024 – NBC Sports surrounds the upcoming 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., with more than 30 hours of live event and studio coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, as Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu lead an American squad that aims to reclaim one of the most highly coveted trophies in women’s golf from the Europeans.
The Americans will look to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017 when they defeated the Europeans by a score of 16.5 to 11.5 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, captained by Juli Inkster. Europe won the Cup in 2019 and 2021, followed by a 14-14 tie between the two sides last year in Spain, which led to Europe retaining the Cup.
|2024 SOLHEIM CUP TEAM ROSTERS
|UNITED STATES
|EUROPE
|Allisen Corpuz
|Celine Boutier
|Lauren Coughlin
|Carlota Ciganda
|Ally Ewing
|Linn Grant
|Megan Khang
|Georgia Hall
|Nelly Korda
|Esther Henseleit
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Charley Hull
|Alison Lee
|Leona Maguire
|Andrea Lee
|Anna Nordqvist
|Sarah Schmelzel
|Emily Pedersen
|Lexi Thompson
|Madelene Sagstrom
|Lilia Vu
|Maja Stark
|Rose Zhang
|Albane Valenzuela
Stacy Lewis returns as captain for the U.S. alongside assistant captains Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome. Suzann Pettersen returns as captain alongside vice captains Laura Davies, Caroline Martens and Mel Reid, as well as playing vice captain Anna Nordqvist. The competition format features a combination of four-ball and foursomes sessions on Friday and Saturday, capped by 12 singles matches that feature all players on Sunday.
Live coverage begins will full-day coverage on Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday’s coverage begins from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and shifts to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday’s Day 3 coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and heads to NBC and Peacock at noon ET.
World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time U.S. Solheim Cup winning captain Judy Rankin and two-time European Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew, who just helmed Great Britain & Ireland to victory against the U.S. in the Curtis Cup, will serve as analysts throughout NBC Sports’ Solheim Cup coverage.
NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Terry Gannon / Grant Boone / Tom Abbott
- Analyst: Judy Rankin / Catriona Matthew / Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie
- On-Course: Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill / Iona Stephens / Jim Gallagher Jr. / Tom Abbott
- Reporter: Amy Rogers
How To Watch – Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15 (all times ET)
- TV – NBC, GOLF Channel
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|NBC/Peacock
|Friday
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
|Saturday
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|3-6 p.m.
|Sunday
|8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|12-3 p.m.
Golf Central will provide studio coverage throughout the week, featuring interviews with players and recapping each day’s events, beginning with live coverage of the 2024 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony on Thursday, September 12, at 4 p.m. ET.
Five-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member Lizette Salas will make her debut as a studio analyst this week, working in-studio alongside Brandel Chamblee and host Anna Jackson. Amy Rogers will provide reports and interviews. The Sky Golf Solheim Cup Pre-Game Show will also provide lead-in coverage each morning on GOLF Channel prior to each day’s play.
|Day
|Golf Central
|Thursday
|4-6/9-10 p.m.
|Friday
|6-6:30/9:30-10 p.m.
|Saturday
|6-6:30/9:30-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|3-4/9-10 p.m.
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
