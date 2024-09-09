NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 SOLHEIM CUP THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

More Than 30 Hours of Live Solheim Cup Event and Studio Coverage

Two-Time Winning U.S. Solheim Cup Captain and World Golf Hall of Famer Judy Rankin and Two-Time European Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew Serve as Analysts

Five-Time U.S. Solheim Cup Team Member Lizette Salas Makes Debut as Studio Analyst Alongside Brandel Chamblee

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 9, 2024 – NBC Sports surrounds the upcoming 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., with more than 30 hours of live event and studio coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, as Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu lead an American squad that aims to reclaim one of the most highly coveted trophies in women’s golf from the Europeans.

The Americans will look to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017 when they defeated the Europeans by a score of 16.5 to 11.5 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, captained by Juli Inkster. Europe won the Cup in 2019 and 2021, followed by a 14-14 tie between the two sides last year in Spain, which led to Europe retaining the Cup.



2024 SOLHEIM CUP TEAM ROSTERS

UNITED STATES

EUROPE

Allisen Corpuz

Celine Boutier

Lauren Coughlin

Carlota Ciganda

Ally Ewing

Linn Grant

Megan Khang

Georgia Hall

Nelly Korda

Esther Henseleit

Jennifer Kupcho

Charley Hull

Alison Lee

Leona Maguire

Andrea Lee

Anna Nordqvist

Sarah Schmelzel Emily Pedersen

Lexi Thompson Madelene Sagstrom

Lilia Vu Maja Stark

Rose Zhang Albane Valenzuela



Stacy Lewis returns as captain for the U.S. alongside assistant captains Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome. Suzann Pettersen returns as captain alongside vice captains Laura Davies, Caroline Martens and Mel Reid, as well as playing vice captain Anna Nordqvist. The competition format features a combination of four-ball and foursomes sessions on Friday and Saturday, capped by 12 singles matches that feature all players on Sunday.

Live coverage begins will full-day coverage on Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday’s coverage begins from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and shifts to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday’s Day 3 coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and heads to NBC and Peacock at noon ET.

World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time U.S. Solheim Cup winning captain Judy Rankin and two-time European Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew, who just helmed Great Britain & Ireland to victory against the U.S. in the Curtis Cup, will serve as analysts throughout NBC Sports’ Solheim Cup coverage.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon / Grant Boone / Tom Abbott

: / Analyst : Judy Rankin / Catriona Matthew / Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

: On-Course : Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill / Iona Stephens / Jim Gallagher Jr. / Tom Abbott

: Paige Mackenzie Tom Abbott Reporter: Amy Rogers

How To Watch – Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, GOLF Channel



Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel

NBC/Peacock

Friday

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Saturday

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.

Sunday

8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12-3 p.m.



Golf Central will provide studio coverage throughout the week, featuring interviews with players and recapping each day’s events, beginning with live coverage of the 2024 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony on Thursday, September 12, at 4 p.m. ET.

Five-time U.S. Solheim Cup team member Lizette Salas will make her debut as a studio analyst this week, working in-studio alongside Brandel Chamblee and host Anna Jackson. Amy Rogers will provide reports and interviews. The Sky Golf Solheim Cup Pre-Game Show will also provide lead-in coverage each morning on GOLF Channel prior to each day’s play.





Day

Golf Central

Thursday

4-6/9-10 p.m.

Friday

6-6:30/9:30-10 p.m.

Saturday

6-6:30/9:30-10 p.m.

Sunday

3-4/9-10 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

