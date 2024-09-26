NBC SPORTS PRESENTS THE INAUGURAL CALIFORNIA CROWN STAKES FROM SANTA ANITA THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Saudi Cup (G1) Winner Senor Buscador Expected to Run in Saturday’s California Crown (G1), A “Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In” Race for Berth in Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic

Trainer Bob Baffert Expected to Have Trio of Grade 1 Winners - National Treasure, Muth, and Newgate - Running in First Ever California Crown

Live Coverage Also Features California Crown Eddie D. Stakes (G2) and California Crown John Henry Turf Championship (G2)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 26, 2024 – 2024 Saudi Cup (G1) winner Senor Buscador, 2024 Pegasus World Cup (G1) winner National Treasure, and 2024 Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Muth headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the inaugural $1 million California Crown Stakes (G1) presented by SirDavis American Whisky this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

Saturday’s live coverage will also include the $750,000 California Crown Eddie D. Stakes (G2) presented by FanDuel and the $750,000 California Crown John Henry Turf Championship (G2) presented by 1/ST BET.

California’s richest day of racing will feature VIP area trackside performances by Gryffin, Lil Yachty, Shaboozey, Frank Walker and Zack Bia. Luxury hospitality experiences will be curated by Delilah, Funke by Chef Evan Funke and Wally’s.

The California Crown Stakes is a “Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In” race with the winner of the seven-horse field earning an automatic berth into this year’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) in the 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif., on Nov. 1-2.

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature commentary and discussion led by host Britney Eurton, analysts Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, winner of 15 Breeders’ Cup races including five victories in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, reporter Nick Luck and handicapper Michelle Yu.

Hall of Famer and two-time Triple Crown winning trainer Bob Baffert is expected to have a trio of Grade 1 winners in National Treasure, Muth, and Newgate run in Saturday’s race. Also expected to contend is Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella’s Subsanador, who won the 2024 Philip H. Iselin Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park last month.

Balnikhov, winner of the Dinner Party Stakes (G3) on the Preakness undercard is entered in the California Crown John Henry Turf (G2) and remains the only horse in contention for the 1/ST GRAND 3 turf bonus of $2.5 million awarded to the winner of the Dinner Party Stakes, California Crown John Henry Turf and 2025 Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1). Balnikhov is owned by Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

--NBC SPORTS--