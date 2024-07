NBC SPORTS SELECTS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8

NBC Sports to Utilize Audio-Technica to Provide Broadcast Equipment Solutions for its Production in Paris

STAMFORD, CONN. – July 18, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected Audio-Technica to provide broadcast equipment solutions for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Audio-Technica microphones and broadcast headsets and headphones for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to capture and monitor audio at events in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“We’re delighted once again to have Audio-Technica provide more than 600 microphones, headsets, and headphones for our Olympics and Paralympics production,” said Karl Malone, Sr Director Audio Engineering, NBC Sports. “The quality and reliability of Audio-Technica hardware, as well as the tonal quality of the products, allow us to be consistently creative in our audio production. Whether using a mono or stereo shotgun microphone or an immersive 8.0 microphone, Audio-Technica’s products will ensure exceptional sound quality for NBC Sports production in Paris and Stamford.”

Audio-Technica has worked with NBC Sports for 24 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, Europe and Asia.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the audio team at NBC Sports, from the meticulous planning through to the on-site delivery,” states Rodrigo Thomaz, Project Manager – Broadcast Partnerships at Audio-Technica with technical responsibility for the collaboration. “The concepts that we work on together are always pushing the barriers of what can be achieved with exceptional audio capture at the numerous sporting venues.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

ABOUT AUDIO-TECHNICA

Established in 1962, Audio-Technica has grown to become a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio products and is recognized as one of the world’s top broadcast audio brands. Professionals rely on Audio-Technica’s full suite of broadcast microphones – ranging from lavalier and interview mics to camera-mount and shotgun mics – plus broadcast headsets and immersive audio solutions to deliver consistent, natural sound even in the most challenging environments.

