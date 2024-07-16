NBC SPORTS SELECTS LED VIDEO WALL PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8, 2024

NBC Sports to Utilize Planar LED Video Walls for its Production in Paris to Provide Viewers with Unrivaled Image Detail in Paris

STAMFORD, CONN. – July 16, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide LED video walls for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24 - August 11, and August 28 - September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28 - September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Planar’s award-winning LED solutions to present high brightness and superior precision for unrivaled image detail, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States. NBC Sports’ production will feature Planar® DirectLight® Pro Series LED video wall in a 1.2 millimeter pixel pitch, as well as an outdoor Planar® Luminate™ Ultra Series LED video wall in a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Planar has been a long-time trusted partner of NBC Sports,” Atila Ozkaplan, VP of Production Operations, Olympics. “We’re excited to continue to feature their LED display technology in Paris and use their latest fine pixel pitch outdoor LED product line for the first time in our Primetime studio, showcasing the incredible visuals created by our talented graphics teams in their full vibrancy.”

Planar has worked with NBC Sports since 2016, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Asia and South America.

“Planar’s state-of-the-art LED video walls seamlessly disappear inside many of the world’s finest broadcast studios, enabling elevated storytelling and unmatched viewing experiences,” said Planar Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “We’re delighted to once again support NBC Sports for another legendary presentation with visualization solutions that reliably deliver for broadcasters and viewers alike.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

ABOUT PLANAR

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays, indoor LED video displays and fixed LED video display installations (Futuresource 2023). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

-NBC SPORTS-