NBC SPORTS SELECTS REAL-TIME RESULTS AND TIMING INTERFACE PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024, and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8

NBC Sports to Utilize SMT’s TV Graphics Interfaces to Deliver Compelling and Immersive Viewing Experience for its Production in Paris

STAMFORD, CONN. – July 18, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected SMT to provide real-time data presentation services and results and timing interfaces for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize SMT for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to deliver TV graphics interfaces for graphics systems in its coverage of golf, gymnastics, swimming, diving and synchronized diving, and track & field. SMT will also provide leaderboard, bracket, and medal standings graphics for every sport. NBC Sports talent will use SMT telestrators to highlight gymnastics, swimming, and track & field athletes, while SMT ISO Track 2.0 will optically track swimmers and track & field athletes in real-time and display their positions on-screen via optical pointer graphics, enhancing NBC Sports’ presentation of the Games.

Helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States, SMT’s Point-in-Time software system will integrate live results data from Swiss Timing to provide NBC Sports’ commentators the ability to locate a specific ‘point in time’ of a competition in both live and recorded coverage. The software graphically shows key events on a unified timeline, allowing NBC Sports’ talent to quickly see how a race began, when a lead changed, or where an athlete’s performance improved, enhancing storytelling capacity.

“The Olympic Games generate a massive amount of data, data processing and analysis opportunities, and consuming that volume and normalizing and integrating that data into storytelling enhancements plays a critical role in NBC Sports’ production,” said Dan Robertson, VP, Olympics Information Technology, NBC Sports. “SMT has been a reliable partner for over two decades, delivering real-time and post-production data integration with our on-air and digital presentations, which help us produce and highlight the remarkable achievements of the world’s best athletes to viewers in the United States.”

SMT has worked with NBC Sports for 25 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe and Asia.

“Our mission at SMT is to deliver unparalleled expertise, experience, and leading-edge results reporting technology for NBC Sports’ production,” said Gerard J. Hall, founder and CEO, SMT. “We have dedicated extensive efforts to rigorous testing and behind-the-scenes preparations and are honored to once again be entrusted with executing another exceptional NBC Olympics production.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

About SMT

SMT, a world leader in real-time data delivery and graphics solutions for the sports industry, provides clients with cutting-edge storytelling tools to enhance live events and productions. SMT’s technology for scoring, statistics, virtual insertion, tracking analytics and messaging for broadcasts and live events has been used to enhance the world’s most prestigious events. SMT’s clients include major US and international broadcasters as well as regional and specialty networks, organizing bodies, event operators, sponsors and teams. The 39-time Emmy Award-winning company is headquartered in Durham, N.C., with divisions in Jacksonville, Fla.; Fremont, Calif.; Munich, Germany; and Toronto, Canada.

— NBC SPORTS —