NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT MORE THAN 500 HOURS OF LIVE WOMEN’S GOLF COVERAGE IN 2025
2025 Schedule Highlighted by All LPGA Tour Events, Including Five Major Championships, Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, and CME Group Tour Championship Across NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network and Peacock
2025 LPGA Tour Season Begins This Thursday on GOLF Channel with Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions; Saturday-Sunday Coverage on NBC and Peacock
Roughly 900 Hours of Women’s Golf Tournament Coverage Across NBC Sports’ Linear and Digital Platforms, Including More Than 700 Hours on GOLF Channel
STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 28, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 500 hours of live professional women’s golf coverage in 2025 featuring all LPGA Tour events, headlined by live coverage of all five major championships, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, and the CME Group Tour Championship across NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
The 2025 LPGA Tour season begins this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla., across GOLF Channel, NBC and Peacock.
In total, NBC Sports will present roughly 900 hours of women’s golf coverage across its linear and digital platforms in 2025, including more than 700 hours on GOLF Channel.
Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2025 women’s golf coverage include:
- Live coverage of all five major championships: The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas (April 24-27); the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., (May 29-June 1); the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas (June 19-22); The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France (July 10-13); and the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales (July 31-Aug. 3);
- The return of the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a biennial team match-play competition that showcases the best female golfers from across the globe on Oct. 23-26 from New Korea Country Club in Goyang, South Korea;
- USA Network presenting live major championship coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills and the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl for a fourth consecutive year;
- The inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah (May 1-4), and the LPGA Tour’s return to Mexico for the first time since 2017 for the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen;
- The LPGA Tour season culminating at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., on Nov. 20-23, on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, with the winner receiving $4 million, the largest single prize in LPGA Tour history;
- Comprehensive daily studio and news coverage surrounding the LPGA Tour with Golf Today and Golf Central on GOLF Channel. Golf Central will be on-site for a number of events throughout the 2025 season, including the U.S. Women’s Open, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the CME Group Tour Championship.
NBC Sports’ 2025 LPGA Tour Schedule
|Tournament
|Dates
|Platforms
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|Jan. 30 – Feb. 2
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands
|Feb. 6-9
|GOLF Channel
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Feb. 20-23
|GOLF Channel
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|Feb. 27 – March 2
|GOLF Channel
|Blue Bay LPGA
|March 6-9
|GOLF Channel
|Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
|March 27-30
|GOLF Channel
|T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards
|April 2-6
|GOLF Channel
|JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
|April 17-20
|GOLF Channel
|The Chevron Championship
|April 24-27
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Black Desert Championship
|May 1-4
|GOLF Channel
|Mizuho Americas Open
|May 8-11
|GOLF Channel
|Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
|May 22-25
|GOLF Channel
|U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally
|May 29 – June 1
|NBC, USA Network, Peacock
|Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
|June 6-8
|GOLF Channel
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|June 12-15
|GOLF Channel
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|June 19-22
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Dow Championship
|June 26-29
|GOLF Channel
|The Amundi Evian Championship
|July 10-13
|GOLF Channel
|ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open
|July 24-27
|GOLF Channel
|AIG Women’s Open
|July 31 – Aug. 3
|NBC, USA Network, Peacock
|The Standard Portland Classic
|Aug. 14-17
|GOLF Channel
|CPKC Women’s Open
|Aug. 21-24
|GOLF Channel
|FM Championship
|Aug. 28-31
|GOLF Channel
|Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
|Sept. 11-14
|GOLF Channel
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|Sept. 19-21
|GOLF Channel
|Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei
|Oct. 1-4
|GOLF Channel
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Oct. 9-12
|GOLF Channel
|BMW Ladies Championship
|Oct. 16-19
|GOLF Channel
|Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
|Oct. 23-26
|GOLF Channel
|Maybank Championship
|Oct. 30 – Nov. 2
|GOLF Channel
|TOTO Japan Classic
|Nov. 6-9
|GOLF Channel
|The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|Nov. 13-16
|GOLF Channel
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Nov. 20-23
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Note: Dates and platforms are subject to change
ABOUT GOLF & NBC SPORTS
Anchored by GOLF Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network co-founded by Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs in 1995 – NBC Sports delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming; technology; and services around the sport of golf. GOLF Channel and USA Network feature more live coverage of the sport than all other U.S. television networks combined, including global tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, NCAA, USGA Championships – including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open – Olympics, The Ryder Cup and The Presidents Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. 24/7 live streaming can be accessed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as exclusive content on Peacock.
NBC Sports Next, the sports and technology services division of NBC Sports, complements NBC Sports and GOLF Channel’s comprehensive golf coverage by reaching millions of consumers via GolfNow, the leading online tee-time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits.
