NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT MORE THAN 500 HOURS OF LIVE WOMEN’S GOLF COVERAGE IN 2025

2025 Schedule Highlighted by All LPGA Tour Events, Including Five Major Championships, Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, and CME Group Tour Championship Across NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network and Peacock

2025 LPGA Tour Season Begins This Thursday on GOLF Channel with Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions; Saturday-Sunday Coverage on NBC and Peacock

Roughly 900 Hours of Women’s Golf Tournament Coverage Across NBC Sports’ Linear and Digital Platforms, Including More Than 700 Hours on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 28, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 500 hours of live professional women’s golf coverage in 2025 featuring all LPGA Tour events, headlined by live coverage of all five major championships, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, and the CME Group Tour Championship across NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

The 2025 LPGA Tour season begins this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla., across GOLF Channel, NBC and Peacock.

In total, NBC Sports will present roughly 900 hours of women’s golf coverage across its linear and digital platforms in 2025, including more than 700 hours on GOLF Channel.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2025 women’s golf coverage include:

Live coverage of all five major championships: The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas (April 24-27); the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., (May 29-June 1); the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas (June 19-22); The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France (July 10-13); and the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales (July 31-Aug. 3);



The return of the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a biennial team match-play competition that showcases the best female golfers from across the globe on Oct. 23-26 from New Korea Country Club in Goyang, South Korea;



USA Network presenting live major championship coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills and the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl for a fourth consecutive year;



The inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah (May 1-4), and the LPGA Tour’s return to Mexico for the first time since 2017 for the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen;



The LPGA Tour season culminating at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., on Nov. 20-23, on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, with the winner receiving $4 million, the largest single prize in LPGA Tour history;



Comprehensive daily studio and news coverage surrounding the LPGA Tour with Golf Today and Golf Central on GOLF Channel. Golf Central will be on-site for a number of events throughout the 2025 season, including the U.S. Women’s Open, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the CME Group Tour Championship.

NBC Sports’ 2025 LPGA Tour Schedule

Tournament

Dates

Platforms

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Jan. 30 – Feb. 2

NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands

Feb. 6-9

GOLF Channel

Honda LPGA Thailand

Feb. 20-23

GOLF Channel

HSBC Women’s World Championship

Feb. 27 – March 2

GOLF Channel

Blue Bay LPGA

March 6-9

GOLF Channel

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass

March 27-30

GOLF Channel

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards

April 2-6

GOLF Channel

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

April 17-20

GOLF Channel

The Chevron Championship

April 24-27

NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock

Black Desert Championship

May 1-4

GOLF Channel

Mizuho Americas Open

May 8-11

GOLF Channel

Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba

May 22-25

GOLF Channel

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally

May 29 – June 1

NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

June 6-8

GOLF Channel

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

June 12-15

GOLF Channel

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

June 19-22

NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock

Dow Championship

June 26-29

GOLF Channel

The Amundi Evian Championship

July 10-13

GOLF Channel

ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

July 24-27

GOLF Channel

AIG Women’s Open

July 31 – Aug. 3

NBC, USA Network, Peacock

The Standard Portland Classic

Aug. 14-17

GOLF Channel

CPKC Women’s Open

Aug. 21-24

GOLF Channel

FM Championship

Aug. 28-31

GOLF Channel

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

Sept. 11-14

GOLF Channel

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

Sept. 19-21

GOLF Channel

Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei

Oct. 1-4

GOLF Channel

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Oct. 9-12

GOLF Channel

BMW Ladies Championship

Oct. 16-19

GOLF Channel

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

Oct. 23-26

GOLF Channel

Maybank Championship

Oct. 30 – Nov. 2

GOLF Channel

TOTO Japan Classic

Nov. 6-9

GOLF Channel

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Nov. 13-16

GOLF Channel

CME Group Tour Championship

Nov. 20-23

NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock



Note: Dates and platforms are subject to change

