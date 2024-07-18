NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Rockefeller Center to Feature Parisian Food, Events, Photo-Ops, Athlete Visits, and More Throughout Duration of Summer Games Including a Parisian Themed Bar and Patio Sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA

NBCUniversal’s Coverage of Paris Olympic Games Begins with Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, Broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

NEW YORK, N.Y. – July 18, 2024 – NBCUniversal is transforming the iconic Rockefeller Center into the U.S. home for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Throughout the Games, Rockefeller Center will serve as the hub for Team USA fans, featuring Parisian food, photo-ops, watch parties, athlete visits, and more. The interactive activities and themes will run from the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

Team USA fans will have the opportunity to cheer for their favorite Olympic athletes as Rockefeller Center will host Paris-themed watch parties for the Games’ biggest events throughout the two-week Olympic celebration, including the Opening Ceremony, at The Rink. Fans will be invited to pose for photos with iconic symbols of the Paris Olympic Games, including a replica Eiffel Tower, Olympic medal podium, an enormous Olympic Rings display, and more. The Rings, which will be located on Center Plaza, have recently traversed the country and stopped at numerous major events including The PLAYERS Championship, Kentucky Derby, and Indianapolis 500.

“Transforming iconic Rockefeller Center into our U.S. home for the Paris Olympics gives Team USA fans a chance to interact with our coverage of the Games even though the Games are taking place thousands of miles away,” said Lyndsay Signor, Senior Vice President, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports. “The interactive events, photo-ops, and athlete visits will give Team USA fans an immersive Parisian experience and the ability to cheer on the world’s best athletes at one of the most recognizable locations in New York.”

“As soon as the 2024 Olympic Games torch is lit, Rockefeller Center will become the best place in the country to cheer on our fellow Americans,” said EB Kelly, Head of Rockefeller Center and Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer. “We’re thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal on an immersive, interactive, and incredibly exciting experience for all who come to the Center during the Olympics, and look forward to celebrating USA victories in the heart of the city this summer.”

NBCU’s Olympic takeover at Rockefeller Center will also welcome home many Team USA Olympic athletes as they return to the U.S. after competing against the world’s best in Paris. Interactive exhibits will give fans the chance to meet select Team USA athletes at Top of the Rock, The Rink, and more.

Throughout the duration of the Olympic Games, NBCU’s Olympic takeover at Rockefeller Center will include a captivating four-wall installation celebrating Peacock as the most comprehensive Olympic streaming destination in U.S. media history. The eye-catching digital cube will allow guests to view massive LED screens featuring Peacock’s Olympic viewing experience, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper, Peacock Discovery Multiview, and more.

In addition, NBCU and Michelob ULTRA, the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA, will team up to transform a section of The Rink into a Parisan-themed patio and bar. The area will include multiple viewing screens to cheer on Team USA athletes, numerous spots for photo-ops, and an active area for fans to compete against each other in table games.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

