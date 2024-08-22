NBCUNIVERSAL ANNOUNCES RETURN OF TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF ITS PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 COVERAGE

Record Number of Paralympic Advertisers for Paris 2024, Generating a 60% Increase in Sales Since Tokyo

NBCUniversal’s Robust Paralympic Games Programming Begins with Opening Ceremony on August 28

NBCUniversal has Exclusive Media Rights to the Paris Paralympic Games in the United States

New York, NY – August 22, 2024 — Today, NBCUniversal announced the Toyota Motor Corporation will return as the presenting sponsor of the company’s exclusive coverage of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Toyota’s ‘power of community’ message will be showcased pre, during and post Paralympic Games coverage with primetime in-show, and out of-show-integrations.

“Coming off of our highly successful Paris Olympic Games, we are thrilled to continue bringing world-class athletic competition to audiences across the country with the 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Dan Lovinger, President, Olympic & Paralympic Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “With the lights of Paris shining the biggest spotlight on Paralympic athletes, we are partnering with brands like Toyota, whose passion for innovation and commitment to empowering all people truly embodies the Paralympic spirit. Toyota’s dedication to supporting these incredible moments both enhances the viewer experience and strengthens the bond between our audience and these inspiring athletes. Our unprecedented roster of advertisers for Paris 2024 is further validation of the growth and overall health of the Paralympic movement.”

NBCUniversal also reported a record number of advertisers generating a +60% increase in sales compared to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“Toyota is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024,” said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing. “We are excited to watch our Team Toyota athletes, and this incredible gathering of elite competitors come together in Paris to strive for gold.”

The 2024 Paralympic Games offers a unique platform for brand exposure and impact like never before. For the first time, NBCUniversal is democratizing access through direct sales and programmatically, providing valuable opportunities to reach a highly-engaged global audience.

This year’s Paralympic Games will include a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place on the Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde. Located in the heart of Paris, an estimated 4,400 athletes representing over 180 delegations from around the world are expected to take part in the opening festivities. Many events will take place amidst iconic Parisian landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Roland Garros, Versailles, and more. This will be the first time the French capital will host the Paralympic Games.

NBCUniversal is set to present the most comprehensive coverage of the Paralympics in U.S. media history starting August 28 and featuring more than 140 hours of television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Coverage will also include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympic event, with approximately 1,500 hours of coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also provide streaming coverage via authentication.

NBCUniversal recently announced that Gold Zone and Multiview – two of the most raved-about features of Peacock’s coverage of the Paris Olympics – will make their Paralympic Games debut on Peacock when competition coverage begins August 29 .

For more information on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympics , click here. More Paralympic coverage details will be announced soon. NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris Paralympic Games in the United States.

