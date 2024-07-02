 Skip navigation
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS

Published July 2, 2024 04:43 PM

Indianapolis (No. 2), Dayton and Ft. Myers (Tied for No. 3) and Tulsa Round Out Top Five (Top 20 Markets Below)

U.S. Olympic Team Trials Concluded on Sunday -- Full Trials Viewership (June 15-30) UP 58% on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network Across Swimming, Diving, Track & Field, and Gymnastics

Olympic Trials Drove Increased Social Media Consumption, Including 179% More Engagement Across @NBCOlympics Accounts Than in 2021

NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo to Present Live Coverage of Opening Ceremony on the River Seine on Friday, July 26

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 2, 2024 – With the U.S. Olympic Team Trials concluding on Sunday night, New Orleans topped NBC stations in primetime viewership for the full June 15-30 competition, followed by Indianapolis (the site of this year’s Swimming Trials), Dayton, Ft. Myers, and Tulsa, based on Nielsen metered market ratings. The full top 20 markets are below.

Highlighted by Simone Biles qualifying for her third Olympic team, the selection of the women’s gymnastics team, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone setting the world record in the 400m hurdles, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials concluded Sunday, and delivered a 58% increase from 2021 across swimming, diving, track & field, and gymnastics competition on NBC, Peacock and USA Network, according to official data from Nielsen and metrics from Adobe Analytics. Click here for more.

In addition, Olympic Trials consumption delivered big gains across digital and social media platforms:

Over the past few weeks, NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Trials featured show-stopping performances from stars including Biles, Suni Lee, Frederick Richard, Noah Lyles, Richardson, McLaughlin-Levrone, Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, and world record-setting swimmers Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh.

Team USA will next take part in The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, on Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

TOP 20 METERED MARKETS FOR OLYMPIC TRIALS ON NBC STATIONS:

RANK

MARKET

HH

Share

1.

New Orleans

4.2

11

2.

Indianapolis

4.1

14

T3.

Dayton

3.8

11

T3.

Ft. Myers

3.8

11

5.

Tulsa

3.7

10

T6.

Oklahoma City

3.6

11

T6.

Norfolk

3.6

12

8.

Pittsburgh

3.2

9

T9.

Minneapolis-St. Paul

3.1

11

T9.

Detroit

3.1

11

T11.

Louisville

3.0

8

T11.

Milwaukee

3.0

10

T11.

Buffalo

3.0

8

T14.

West Palm Beach

2.9

8

T14.

Richmond

2.9

8

T14.

Austin

2.9

13

T17.

Kansas City

2.8

10

T17.

Cincinnati

2.8

9

T17.

Raleigh-Durham

2.8

9

T20.

Albuquerque

2.7

9

T20.

Baltimore

2.7

9

T20.

Greenville-Spartanburg

2.7

8

***

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, sports and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

--NBC SPORTS--