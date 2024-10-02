NO. 10 MICHIGAN AT WASHINGTON IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH THIS SATURDAY, FOLLOWED BY BLOCKBUSTER NO. 3 OHIO STATE AT NO. 6 OREGON IN NEXT TWO WEEKS OF BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC & PEACOCK

Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock ahead of Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET

College Football Doubleheader Sat., Oct. 12 on NBC and Peacock Features No. 14 Notre Dame Hosting Stanford at 3:30 p.m. ET and Top 10 Ohio State-Oregon Matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2024 – The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) visit the Washington Huskies (3-2) in a rematch of the 2024 CFP National Championship game this Saturday, Oct. 5, on Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night , 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 10 Michigan at Washington

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) visiting the Washington Huskies (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s game is a rematch of the 2024 CFP National Championship game last January, when Michigan defeated Washington, 34-13, to win the 12th national title in school history. The game pitted 2024 NFL first round quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) against one another, and was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s last game on the sidelines for the Wolverines. Harbaugh is now head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Wolverines defeated Minnesota, 27-24, last week behind running back Kalel Mullings’ 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Colston Loveland added 41 receiving yards on four receptions in the win. Mullings, who has 100-plus rushing yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games, currently ranks eighth in the FBS with 540 rushing yards.

The Huskies look to bounce back after falling to Rutgers, 21-18, last week. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jonah Coleman added 148 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Denzel Boston hauled in six receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

Michigan at Washington will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

College Football Doubleheader Next Saturday, Oct. 12 on NBC and Peacock

Next Saturday, Oct. 12, No. 3 Ohio State takes on No. 6 Oregon in a primetime matchup of title contenders from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Ducks are led by Heisman candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who leads Division I in completion percentage (81.5%), while the Buckeyes’ potent offense, featuring running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, ranks in the top five in yards per game (534.8) and points per game (48.8).

Oregon hosts Michigan State this Friday while Ohio State hosts Iowa on Saturday, as the two teams look to remain undefeated heading into next week’s showdown, which doubly serves as a rematch of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015, which the Buckeyes won, 42-20.

Kicking off coverage next Saturday, the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host Stanford in the 38th all-time meeting of the longstanding rivalry at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Irish, led by QB Riley Leonard, are coming off a big win against then-No. 15 Louisville, while the Cardinal look to get back on track after a road loss to No. 17 Clemson.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. Maria Taylor hosts Big Ten College Countdown alongside analysts Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, and Colt McCoy, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site at Husky Stadium to preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, releases new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. Michigan at Washington NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Oregon NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

