NO. 13 INDIANA VISITS MICHIGAN STATE THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 2, AT 3:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, FOLLOWED BY WISCONSIN AT IOWA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC & PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 31, 2024 – The No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-4), this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. In the 71st meeting between the schools, Michigan State looks for its second straight victory against the undefeated Hoosiers.

In primetime on Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes and running back Kaleb Johnson host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Battle for the Heartland Trophy on Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Exclusively on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET: No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State

This Saturday, the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers put their undefeated record on the line when they visit the Michigan State Spartans at 3:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET.

The Hoosiers defeated the Washington Huskies, 31-17, last week led by running back Justice Ellison’s 123 rushing yards and a touchdown against a Washington team that entered the week ranked eighth nationally in total defense. Indiana’s eight-game winning streak is the longest to start a season for the Hoosiers since the 1967 squad went 8-0. Through Week 9, Indiana remains the only FBS program to allow no first quarter points this season.

The Spartans fell to defending National Champion and in-state rival Michigan, 24-17, last week. Running back Nathan Carter led Michigan State with 174 yards from scrimmage (118 rushing, 56 receiving) and a touchdown while quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for 189 yards with a passing touchdown. The Spartans outgained Michigan 352 to 265 in total offense in the matchup.

Indiana at Michigan State will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Wisconsin at Iowa

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 40-14, last week led by running back Kaleb Johnson’s 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Johnson currently ranks second in Division I in rushing yards (1,144) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (16). The Hawkeye defense held Northwestern to 43 total rushing yards and forced three turnovers in the win.

The Badgers fell to No. 3 Penn State, 28-13, last week after holding a 10-7 lead at halftime. Wide receiver Will Pauling led Wisconsin with 79 yards on eight receptions while wide receiver Vinny Anthony II added 68 yards on seven receptions. Running back Tawee Walker added 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series in the Battle for the Heartland Trophy, 49-46-2, and looks to win the trophy back after the Hawkeyes have won the last two matchups.

Wisconsin at Iowa will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting alongside analysts Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, and Jordan Cornette, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site in Iowa City – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

Additionally, NBC Sports’ new women’s basketball podcast, Got Next with Meghan & Zora premiered on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Hosted by NBC Sports’ Meghan McKeown and Zora Stephenson, the new show will see the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Nov. 2 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 7:30 p.m. Wisconsin at Iowa NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

