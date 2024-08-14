NOAH EAGLE, TODD BLACKLEDGE AND KAYLEE HARTUNG TO CALL EAGLES-PACKERS NFL FRIDAY NIGHT OPENING WEEKEND GAME FROM SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL ON SEPT. 6 EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Eagle and Blackledge – NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night Team – Called Browns-Texans AFC Wild Card Game and Bengals-Steelers December Matchup Last Season

Peacock’s Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo Follows Its AFC Wild Card Game in January, the Biggest Live-Streamed Event in U.S. History

NBC Sports to Present Four Consecutive Nights of Primetime Football Next Month:

· Thurs., Sept. 5 – NFL Kickoff Game: Ravens at Chiefs (NBC, Peacock)

· Fri., Sept. 6 – Peacock Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo, Brazil

· Sat., Sept. 7 – Big Ten Saturday Night: Colorado at Nebraska (NBC, Peacock)

· Sun., Sept. 8 – Season Debut of Primetime’s #1 Show: Sunday Night Football: Rams at Lions (NBC, Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 14, 2024 – Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will call the Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles game in primetime on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, as Peacock will be the exclusive national home of the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil .

Eagle, who earlier this year won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On Air, and Blackledge, NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night commentary team, called last season’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, as well as a Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in late December. Hartung was the sideline reporter for Peacock’s exclusive presentation of the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, and is the sideline reporter for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

Packers-Eagles marks the third Peacock exclusive NFL game , following the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023 and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which was the biggest live-streamed event in U.S. history.

A matchup between a pair of 2023 NFC Playoff teams, Packers-Eagles will be played at São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena – which also served as a venue for the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The Peacock exclusive NFL game from São Paulo on Friday night will follow the Thursday night (Sept. 5) NFL Kickoff game on NBC and Peacock, and marks the first Friday game on the NFL’s opening weekend since 1970 (Cardinals at Rams, 9/18/70).

The Peacock exclusive regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing teams’ cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games in 2024, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

The Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card game (1/13/24) – the NFL’s first-ever exclusively live streamed playoff game – is the biggest live-streamed event ever in the U.S., reaching a total of 32.1 million viewers and delivering an average audience (AMA) of approximately 23 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, and on mobile with NFL+, according to official Nielsen data.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

