NOAH LYLES, SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, FRED KERLEY, AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE USATF NYC GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Olympians Elaine Thompson-Herah, Tobi Amusan, and Devynne Charlton Also Expected to Compete This Week in New York

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 6, 2024 – Six-time world champion Noah Lyles, reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 2022 100m world champion Fred Kerley, and two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the USATF NYC Grand Prix this Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York, NY.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who is expected to compete in the open 400m on Sunday, ran a world-leading 52.70 in the 400m hurdles at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet in Atlanta last week. Last season, she ran 48.74 in the open 400m, only .04 seconds off Sanya Richards-Ross’ U.S. 400m record of 48.70; McLaughlin-Levrone could very well threaten the U.S. record this Sunday.

Lyles, who ran the second-fastest 100m of his career last week in 9.85, is expected to compete in his signature event, the 200m. Lyles is the American record holder in the event (19.31) and the third-fastest man in history and aims to win at the NYC Grand Prix for the third consecutive year. Thomas, coming off a 2023 season that saw her win the silver medal in the 200m and gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the world championships, is also expected to compete. Kerley, the Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist, headlines the men’s 100m.

An elite crew of Olympians are expected to compete in New York this weekend, including five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan (Nigeria), 2024 world indoor long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, reigning indoor world 60m hurdles champion Devynne Charlton (Bahamas), and three-time Olympic 400m medalist Kirani James (Grenada).

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya-Richards Ross as analysts. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – TRACK & FIELD

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Sunday, June 9 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day NBC/Peacock Sun., June 9 2-3:30 p.m. (LIVE)





--NBC SPORTS--