NOAH LYLES VS. MARCELL JACOBS IN BATTLE OF OLYMPIC 100M CHAMPIONS HEADLINES NEW BALANCE INDOOR GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Last Two Olympic 100m Champions – Paris Gold Medalist Noah Lyles and Tokyo Gold Medalist Marcell Jacobs – to Duel in Men’s 60m Sunday on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET

Paris Olympic Medalists Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, Julien Alfred, Grant Fisher, Jessica Hull, and More Expected to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 29, 2025 – The last two Olympic 100m champions – Paris gold medalist Noah Lyles and Tokyo gold medalist Marcell Jacobs (Italy) – square off in the men’s 60m, headlining NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix from Boston, Mass., this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The meet, which doubles as a stop on the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, will be held at the TRACK at new balance, a state-of-the-art indoor facility at the company’s world headquarters in Boston.

Lyles is set to face Jacobs, in the Tokyo 100m champion’s first ever indoor race in North America, in the men’s 60m. Lyles is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him win the Paris Olympic 100m and earn bronze in the 200m, two silver medals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, and three U.S. titles. Jacobs finished in fifth place in last year’s Paris Olympic 100m final and won two European titles.

One of the premiere indoor meets on the U.S. calendar, a number of notable Paris Olympic medalists are expected to compete on Sunday, including 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay gold medalist Rai Benjamin, 110m hurdles gold medalist Grant Holloway, 100m gold medalist and 200m silver medalist Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell, 5000m and 10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, and 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull (Australia) and bronze medalist Georgia Bell (Great Britain).

Additionally, ascending U.S. distance star Parker Valby, coming off a senior year at Florida that saw her win five NCAA championships en route to winning The Bowerman Award (annually given to the nation’s best NCAA track & field athlete), will make her professional racing debut in the women’s 3000m. This will be Valby’s first race since finishing 11th in the 10,000m at the Paris Olympics.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and two-time U.S. Olympian Kara Goucher. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports’ 2025 indoor track & field schedule is highlighted by the Millrose Games in New York City (Feb. 8), USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, N.Y. (Feb. 23), and the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China (March 20-23).

How to Watch – Sunday, February 2 (all times ET) :



TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date

Time (ET)

Platform

Sun., Feb. 2

4-6 p.m.

NBC, Peacock (LIVE)



