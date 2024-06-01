NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (THIRD ROUND)

“She’s not playing like a player who has no confidence or self-belief. She is playing like she’s been in this position a million times before.” – Morgan Pressel on Wichanee Meechai (-5, Co-Leader)

“You really just have to feel it and just let the feelings be there. There’s no point fighting them. You just have to go straight into them and let them be present with you.” – Mel Reid on mental approach and battling doubt

“The one on this leaderboard that sticks out to me is Minjee Lee. She loves these types of golf courses and they really bring out the best in her.” - Pressel

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2024 – NBC Sports presented third round coverage of the 79th U.S. Women's Open Championship Presented by Ally from Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.

Sunday’s final round coverage begins exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET, shifts to USA Network at 3 p.m. ET, and moves to NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

U.S. Women’s Open – Third Round Leaderboard



Player

Total

Minjee Lee

-5

Andrea Lee

-5

Wichanee Meechai

-5

Hinako Shibuno

-3

Yuka Saso

-2



ON WICHANEE MEECHAI (-5, Co-Leader)

Morgan Pressel: “Yesterday in her press conference, she said, ‘I’m a person that has no confidence at all. I never think I am good enough, I never think I can win a tournament on tour.’ That’s not what you expect to hear from someone who is in this position...she’s not playing like a player who has no confidence or self-belief...she is playing like she’s been in this position a million times before. Looking calm and comfortable.”

Kira K. Dixon on Live From Meechai’s story to reporter Amy Rogers about waking up in the middle of the night: “That’s some pretty relatable stuff, the stuff of nightmares to wake up at 3 a.m. to think I didn’t sign my scorecard.”

Mel Reid on Live From: “Today was a huge day for her. You get these feelings and they can be overwhelming. We’ve been dreaming about big events like this since we picked up a golf club...you really just have to feel it and just let the feelings be there. There’s no point fighting them. We’re professional athletes, we want this more than anything and they’re just not going away. You just have to go straight into them and let them be present with you.”

Cockerill: “It’s safe to say she’s a player that struggles with self-belief and confidence. It was a huge hurdle for her to get through yesterday and put herself in this position.”

Dan Hicks on her approach shot out of the rough on No. 15: “Just another incredible recovery.”

Kay Cockerill on Meechai being affected by a slow-play warning: “This timing issue can really be affecting her right now. You set a certain cadence with your walking, your breathing, and your pacing of everything. It’s felt rushed the last couple of holes. She is kind of going overboard with her quickness to hit the shot.”

ON MINJEE LEE (-5, Co-Leader)

Pressel on Minjee Lee’s chances of winning: “The one on this leaderboard that sticks out to me is Minjee Lee. She has held up this trophy before, we know that she has the game to go up against a U.S. Open type of challenge. She loves these types of golf courses and they really bring out the best in her.”

Pressel: “She’s one of the greatest ball-strikers we’ve ever seen and she makes it look so easy.”

Hicks: “She’s that U.S. Open type of player. She came out here and strategized her way around before her eagle at No. 7.”

ON YUKA SASO (-2, 5th)

Pressel: “There is no question that she has been putting better than everyone all week. She has made well over 300 feet of putts so far in this championship. She’s just got to start hitting some more greens.”

Pressel on Saso’s flop shot on No. 17: “I don’t care how good that lie was. You could stand there with an entire bucket and not hit a better shot than that.”

