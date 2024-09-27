NOTES AND QUOTES – THE 2024 PRESIDENTS CUP ON GOLF CHANNEL (DAY 2)

“That is the finest performance I have ever seen in a foursomes match...an absolutely unprecedented day.” – Brandel Chamblee on Live From on the International team sweeping foursomes to tie the Presidents Cup 5-5

The International team swept today’s foursomes session following the U.S. sweep of the four-ball session on Thursday to tie the Presidents Cup, 5-5, heading into the weekend.

Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Brad Faxon (U.S. team analyst) and Paul McGinley (International team analyst) led NBC Sports’ coverage, along with holes announcer Curt Byrum and on-course reporters Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, and John Wood. Cara Banks handled interviews and reports on the International team while Damon Hack handled interviews and reports on the U.S team.

DAY 2 LEADERBOARD – FOURSOMES U.S. TEAM PAIRING RESULT INTERNATIONAL TEAM PAIRING Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 7 & 6 Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa 5 & 4 Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith Max Homa/Brian Harman 1 UP Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau 6 & 5 Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley 1 UP Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An

DAY TWO

UNITED STATES TEAM

Faxon: “(American captain) Jim Furyk should run over to (International captain) Mike Weir and say, ‘What did you tell those guys last night?’ The word of the day is momentum...and something is wrong with the U.S. in foursomes. Last year they were 1-7 at the Ryder Cup and 0-5 today so 1-12 in foursomes (in the last two international events). They’ve got to figure that out.”

Johnson Wagner on Live From: “The momentum shift was immediate at the first hole (with Cantlay/Schauffele’s three-putt)...the U.S. couldn’t get any momentum. It didn’t look like these putts were going in with speed, they were dying out at the holes...the U.S. only led for one hole in any of the matches. Staggering. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Kaufman on Cantlay/Schauffele: “You don’t expect these guys to give away holes, and right at the start they gave away the first, and the Internationals have been on fire...by my count, eight straight birdies (to close out the match).”

McGinley: “I can’t remember the U.S. making one putt today. It’s quite extraordinary.”

Hicks following Pendrith/Scott’s victory: “Such a different day today. It’s hard to even imagine. The United States have won just four holes today.”

McGinley on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 15 to remain 1 down: “That is brilliant. That took a lot there from Scottie Scheffler. Everything going against you, no red on the board, and able to answer a birdie with a birdie.”

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

McGinley on the International team sweeping the foursomes: “I didn’t think it was possible. I didn’t see 5-0 going the other way...as good as the Americans’ performance was yesterday, you’d have to say that today was even better from the Internationals, not just the golf they played, but to drag themselves off the floor mentally after what happened yesterday.”

Brandel Chamblee on Live From: “That is the finest performance I have ever seen in a foursomes match...an absolutely unprecedented day.”

McGinley on Day’s chip on 18 to secure a 1 up victory: “You want your big players to stand up in big moments and boy, oh boy, did he do that.”

Hicks on Matsuyama birdie on No. 8 to go 5 up: “In your wildest dreams, could you have imagined a 5 up lead through eight holes against Cantlay and Schauffele?”

Hicks: “Yesterday, it was all red. Today, it’s a golden Friday.”

Byrum: “What a beatdown by Matsuyama and Im.”

McGinley: “This is an incredible reaction from the Internationals.”

Faxon: “Every putt the Internationals hit has been in the middle of the cup.”

McGinley on Matsuyama/Im winning the 4th hole to go 3 up vs. Cantlay/Schauffele: “Huge. That’s huge. It’s a long way back now from three down. I know it’s early, but that is significant.”

McGinley: “We’re starting to hear a lot from the crowd now which is going to fuel and supercharge the weekend, as these Canadians are sure to come out in force now that this game looks like it’s going to be a lot closer than it might be.”

