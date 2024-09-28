NOTES AND QUOTES – THE 2024 PRESIDENTS CUP ON NBC AND PEACOCK (DAY 3 AFTERNOON SESSION)

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a team come up with more heroics in one day, and then lose, because as hard as they were trying to steal the show, they couldn’t steal the star power away from this U.S. team.” – Brandel Chamblee on International pairing of Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim

Brian Harman/Max Homa 2 UP Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott Collin Morikawa/Sam Burns 1 UP Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 1 UP Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns 3 & 2 Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im

DAY THREE AFTERNOON FOURSOMES SESSION

UNITED STATES TEAM

Cantlay to Todd Lewis on Live From: “Xander helped me read it, about a cup out with some speed. A putt like that will make me sleep a little better tonight.”

Hicks on Cantlay’s birdie putt on No. 18: “The only people making noise now are on the American side. That was crazy clutch good like we’ve seen so many times from Cantlay. ‘Patty Ice’ is here again in Canada.”

McGinley on Scheffler’s second shot to two feet on No. 14: “You want your top players to stand up in a moment of crisis. Scottie Scheffler did it this morning and he’s doing it again this afternoon.”

McGinley on Cantlay/Schauffele not conceding short putt to Tom Kim on No. 6: “Xander looked at Cantlay to say, ‘What do you think?’ And Cantlay was completely expressionless. I think Xander got the message.”

Faxon: “You’ve got to make them putt.”

Faxon on Scheffler’s missed putt on No. 6: “That’s two misses in a row to the right. Two in a row that he should have made...could he be tired? Physically, mentally you get drained, and they were up before 4 a.m. today.”

Hicks on Scheffler’s short miss on No. 6: “If you’ve watched in the last couple of years, the only time that Scottie Scheffler is even the last bit vulnerable is when he gets into this range.”

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Chamblee on Live From: “Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim put on a show. They tried really hard to steal the show today with their clutch shots, hole-outs and made putts and theatrics. It was great entertainment, I’ll give them that, I’ll tip my cap. I don’t know if I’ve seen a team come up with more heroics in one day, and then lose, because as hard as they were trying to steal the show, they couldn’t steal the star power away from this U.S. team.”

Chamblee on Live From: “I can’t believe what I saw today. I’m well-aware of what they did at Quail Hollow and I kind of thought it was a one-off. The number of shots they holed throughout the day, it was one miracle after another. You wondered, how many miracles do they have?...all day long, these guys just had more in the tank.”

Lerner on Live From: “If you’re not going to play Min Woo Lee for two days, if you’re not going to play Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the entire Saturday, where the hell is Nick Taylor? I don’t get it.”

Wagner on Live From: “Everybody thought once he won the WM Phoenix Open he was an absolute lock to make this team. I even thought it after he struggled this summer. How could you leave the logo of the Canadian Open off of this team, when you’re clearly committed to Canadians?

Chamblee on Live From: “There may well be repercussions tomorrow for playing those eight players 36 holes today, but I would argue there were repercussions today because late in the round, we saw the Internationals making some mistakes.”

Wood prior to Si Woo Kim’s chip in on No. 16: “He got a great lie after his drop.”

Hicks on Si Woo Kim’s chip in on No. 16: “Wow! You’re kidding me! Si Woo Kim puts it to bed and does his Steph Curry! More Kim magic.”

Faxon on Si Woo Kim’s chip in on No. 16: “What a break getting that drop. Just when you thought they had no chance.”

McGinley: “The mountain has become very, very steep for the internationals.”

Hicks on Hughes’ holed bunker shot on No. 12 to tie the match: “Unbelievable! Mackenzie Hughes has been dreaming about his first Presidents Cup for years and he just had a moment that he will never forget.”

McGinley: “The emotion is terrific. Riding that emotion...there’s no red on the board and that is important. As a player, you feed off the scoreboard and you feed off the crowd. That’s why these putts from distance are important because they get a bigger reaction...if you’re a believer in destiny, there are a lot more things that are going the Internationals way.”

McGinley on Tom Kim riling up the crowd: “Ian Poulter was the same. He played on a wave of emotion. Some players can do this and some players can’t. He’s the kind of character that can do it.”

McGinley on Hughes’ bunker make on No. 12: “There are a lot of positive things happening for the Internationals, none more perfect than this. He is brilliant with the short game and he just showed it.”

Hicks on laying his putter down to demonstrate “gimme range” after being forced to putt on No. 6: “He poked the bear in Scheffler earlier in this cup and he is poking this formidable duo of Schauffele and Cantlay.”

DAY THREE MORNING FOUR-BALL SESSION

UNITED STATES TEAM

Scheffler to Hack following a 2 & 1 win vs. Scott/Pendrith: “The captain instilled some confidence in me and Collin to go out there and get a point. It wasn’t pretty today...for Collin to step up on 15 was huge and gave us some good momentum coming down the stretch.”

Morikawa to hack following a 2 & 1 win vs. Scott/Pendrith: “Yesterday was yesterday. It’s not like we’ve never played bad golf and it’s not like we’ve never lost...being the first group, it was really important for us to put a point on the board.”

Schauffele to Hack following their 3 & 2 win vs. Conners/Hughes: “You’ve heard me before, individually saying that you need to have some “dog” in you. When I look around my team room, I see a lot of dogs in here.”

Begay III on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 16 to go 1 up, his first birdie of the day: “You knew Scottie wasn’t going to get shutout today. He is too good and has too much heart. The Americans put him out first for a reason.”

Kaufman on Finau’s opening tee shot in the fog: “Started up the left center – no idea what it’s doing.”

Begay III on Cantlay’s chip-in eagle on No. 11 to go 2 up: “We were waiting for something big to happen in this match and there it is. These matches can turn on just one shot.”

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Tom Kim to Wood following their 4 & 3 win vs Clark/Bradley: “We’ve done it in Charlotte (at the 2022 Presidents Cup) and our chemistry is really good. We’ve just bonded together. I feel like we are both comfortable. When I make a mistake, he’s got my back and when he makes a mistake, I’ve got his.”

Chamblee on Si Woo Kim’s decision to hit driver on No. 14 and hitting it into the water: “I’m not sure I’m a big fan of this. He doesn’t quite have the power of Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau...stretching it out is just not in his wheelhouse. That’s what’s great about these drivable par 4s. Makes you do something you’re not comfortable doing.”

Byrum on Si Woo Kim’s shot on No. 14: “Low, left and no chance. Worst swing he has made in two days.”

Byrum to Mackay on Pendrith’s decision to hit driver on No. 14 and hitting into the water: “How much discussion did Adam Scott have with him before he hit driver?”

Mackay: “I think that was just a decision made between Taylor and his caddie. I didn’t see Adam that engaged in anything with Taylor there.”

