NOTES AND QUOTES – THE UNITED STATES WINS THE 2024 PRESIDENTS CUP ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Of all the guys that would get the cup-clincher, it just adds up. Right place, right time for Keegan.” – Dan Hicks on Keegan Bradley clinching the Presidents Cup for the United States

“There’s a lot of experience now on this American team. There’s a real strong spine in this team that could be around for quite a while.” – Paul McGinley

“In the end, the United States was too good, too determined and too dominant a force for the Internationals’ hopes to overcome.” - Brandel Chamblee on Live From the Presidents Cup

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports concluded its exclusive coverage of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, on NBC and Peacock, as the United States won the singles session, 7.5-4.5, to win the Presidents Cup by a score of 18.5-11.5, marking its 10th consecutive victory in the competition.

Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Brad Faxon (U.S. team analyst) and Paul McGinley (International team analyst) called the action with Curt Byrum as holes announcer and Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, and John Wood as on-course reporters, while Cara Banks handled interviews and reports on the International team and Damon Hack handled interviews and reports on the U.S team.

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Johnson Wagner anchored Live From The Presidents Cup post-round coverage. Following are notes and quotes from today’s coverage.



DAY 4 LEADERBOARD – SINGLES

UNITED STATES TEAM

RESULT

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Xander Schauffele

4 & 3

Jason Day

Sam Burns

TIED

Tom Kim

Scottie Scheffler

1 UP

Hideki Matsuyama

Russell Henley

3 & 2

Sungjae Im

Patrick Cantlay

3 & 1

Taylor Pendrith

Keegan Bradley

1 UP

Si Woo Kim

Tony Finau

5 & 3

Corey Conners

Wyndham Clark

TIED

Min Woo Lee

Sahith Theegala

TIED

Byeong Hun An

Collin Morikawa

2 & 1

Adam Scott

Brian Harman

2 & 1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Max Homa

2 & 1

Mackenzie Hughes



UNITED STATES TEAM

Bradley to Hack after clinching the Presidents Cup: “That was incredible. I kept saying all week, I didn’t know if I’d get to do this again. To be able to play in this tournament, and then to win...my goodness, the last time I was playing I was the point to lose the Ryder Cup. If this is my last round as a player (in international play) – maybe it is – I’m fine with that.”

McGinley: “There’s a lot of experience now on this American team. There’s a real strong spine in this team that could be around for quite a while. Cantlay, Morikawa, Scheffler and Xander. You mold your team around those stalwarts...it’s never easy playing away from home and they’ve been brilliant. Some of the antics that went on, they did not react...it was an all-around brilliant performance from this American team.”

Faxon: “You and I could play on the team with those four.”

Hicks: “In the end, it is Keegan Bradley who has the decisive last point to win the Presidents Cup. He has come a long way since that bitter disappointment since not being a part of the Ryder Cup team last year. Wow, have things changed for Keegan Bradley in his golfing life...of all the guys that would get the cup-clincher, it just adds up. Right place, right time for Keegan.”

McGinley: “Winning the Presidents Cup is a great way to go into your captaincy of the Ryder Cup...sometimes destiny just writes the script.”

McGinley: “Just like yesterday, these top matches have flipped to the Americans as they have come to conclusion.”

Mackay prior to Burns’ third shot on No. 18: “He is going to have to hit the flop shot of his life to get this anywhere near this hole...and he really got a lot of grooves on that shot. That is great hands.”

Kaufman prior to Scheffler’s slam dunk hole-out for birdie on No. 1: “This is not a hard shot for Scottie. He’s thinking about making this for sure.”

Faxon on the American talent: “He put out Schauffele, Scheffler and Cantlay in the first five groups and every single player on the American side. If you look at the American group in the world ranking, every single player on the American side is ahead of the ranking on the International side.”

McGinley: “If you look at their faces and their body language, they are completely tuned in.”

Assistant captain Kevin Kisner to Kaufman, after Homa’s hole-out for eagle on No. 1, regarding Kisner’s bet with Homa to take his shirt off if Homa holed-out for eagle this week: “Motivation is an amazing thing. I think Max really took it to heart. I’ve been with him for two matches and he doesn’t make one, then I go see him off the first tee and he hoops it. I think he’s been yelling at every captain he’s seen since...I think I’m going to hide over here on the back nine.”

Wood on Schauffele: “He has played beautifully. Seven birdies through 13 holes.”

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

McGinley on Tom Kim on his approach shot on No. 18: “Absolutely world-class from Tom Kim. You could not ask for anymore with a 5-iron. Brilliant stuff from him these last few holes.”

Mackay: “You have to give Tom Kim so much credit with how he’s played the last several holes. He looked really bad out here in the early going and dodged a few putts to go three down.”

Hicks on Scott: “You’ve got to feel for Adam Scott at these things, right? He just thought this 11th time might be the one. At age 44, you don’t know if you’re going to get around to another one of these in two years.”

Faxon on Scott: “He has just brought up the level of his play this year.”

McGinley on Scott: “Adam Scott has played better golf than his results have shown this week. He’s played a lot of good golf this week and has really been engaged...I bet he will be back with this team in two years’ time.”

Kaufman on Matsuyama: “He has hit every fairway and he has missed just one green. He has been excellent tee-to-green.”

Mackay on Tom Kim on No. 13: “Tom Kim is very lucky to still be in this match. Sam Burns has had opportunities to get well out in front and just hasn’t capitalized.”

McGinley: “One of the things the Internationals have not done very well all week long is flip matches. From losing matches, they haven’t been able to flip them into wins and that’s what they’re going to have to do with these matches at the top.”

