NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 7

“Quincy Hall is digging deep! Quincy Hall is running past all of them! Can he get there? He does! It’s gold for the USA! Quincy Hall with the most epic comeback!”– Leigh Diffey on Quincy Hall’s Comeback to Win Men’s 400m

“The American distance team is just momentum after momentum. Kenneth Rooks is the next American superstar in the steeplechase.”– Kara Goucher on Kenneth Rooks winning Team USA’s third silver medal in 100 years in men’s 3,000m steeplechase

“Reminds me of the Miracle at the Meadowlands – we’ll call this the Miracle at Pierre Mauroy Stadium!” – Matt Iseman on Gold Zone on Germany’s goal as time expired to send men’s handball quarterfinal match vs. France to overtime

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Leigh Diffey on the final stretch of the men’s 400m final: “Quincy Hall is coming back! Quincy Hall is digging deep! Quincy Hall is running past off all of them! Can he get there? He does! It’s gold for the USA! Quincy Hall with the most epic comeback! My goodness!”

Sanya Richards-Ross on Quincy Hall’s comeback win in the men’s 400m final: “I’ve never seen anyone run the 400m like that. Around the turn, he looked like he was in a world of hurt. He was grimacing coming off the turn...and then he found something deep...He has that kind of swag and that fearlessness that it takes to be the best 400-meter runner in the world.”

Kara Goucher on Kenneth Rooks’ silver medal in the 3,000m steeplechase: “In only his second global championship, (he) decided he was going to go to the front. He talked about it -- he wanted a race that ramped up, he wanted to have something left in his legs in that final bit, and boy, did he have something left…the American distance team is just momentum after momentum.”

Diffey on Rooks: “Kenneth Rooks is resilient! He’s racing for that silver...Team USA medals with authority! Unbelievable!”

Goucher on Rooks: “[American record holder] Evan Jager carried this event for so long. Kenneth Rooks is the next American superstar in the steeplechase.”

Ato Boldon on Noah Lyles finishing second in his 200m semifinal: “It’s a good time to remind you that in the 100m dash here, Noah did not win his heat nor his semifinal, and we know how the final went. He clearly was content to be in second place.”

Diffey on 400m hurdles U.S. record holder Rai Benjamin: “He is in scintillating form this year. As the old saying goes, it is so difficult to peak at the right time, meaning the Olympic Games, but it seems that Rai has hit that form.”

Boldon on the upcoming rematch between Benjamin and reigning gold medalist Karsten Warholm in the men’s 400m hurdles: “We need to be very clear about this: this event produced the best event of the Tokyo Olympics. The way Rai Benjamin looks and Karsten Warholm looks, we may be looking at a repeat here in Paris. This just is not something we’re used to seeing. You’re not supposed to run 48.78 and take essentially half of the race off like Rai just did. Phenomenal.”

Diffey on Snoop Dogg watching the men’s 200m semifinals with Noah Lyles’ mom: “I think Snoop Dogg has been seen more at these events than the actual Olympic mascot.”

MEN’S STREET SKATEBOARDING

Ryan Sheckler on American skater Tate Carew: “He always looks calm, doesn’t even look like he’s at the Olympics… he just is in the moment, he skates hard…it just looked like another day in the park.”

TRACK CYCLING

Steve Schlanger on Team USA winning its first gold medal in women’s team pursuit: “An epic gold medal, a breathtaking four-minute masterpiece as American cycling rides to another glorious golden moment in Paris!”

GOLD ZONE

Matt Iseman on Germany’s goal as time expired to send handball quarterfinal match against France to overtime: “Reminds me of the Miracle at the Meadowlands, we’ll call this the Miracle at Pierre Mauroy Stadium!”

Jac Collinsworth on the French turnover leading to the goal: “Why not just throw it up into the air? What are we doing?”

