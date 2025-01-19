NOTES & QUOTES FROM DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“I’m amazed by Sean McVay’s leadership. He showed the team and everybody in that organization that he cared about them and they responded.” – Jason Garrett on Rams head coach Sean McVay amidst tragic wildfires in Los Angeles

ON RAMS

Garrett on Rams head coach Sean McVay and how the Rams have navigated the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles: “I’m amazed by Sean McVay’s leadership. When they went out to practice on Thursday, the team could see the fires up in the hills. Sean McVay stands in the middle of the field and says, ‘Team, come on up. We’re not going to practice today. Sometimes there are more important things than football.’ Told them all to connect with their families, go home and do what they needed to do. He showed the team and everybody in that organization that he cared about them and they responded. Great week of practice and they played their best game against Minnesota last week.”

Simms on QB Matthew Stafford: “He’s ready for this moment. He’s going to have to have a big day. I don’t think the elements are going to bother him.”

Simms on how the offense should approach the Eagles’ defense: “The Rams historically will take some shots down the field early in the game, but I do think running the football with Kyren Williams is going to be huge. Chew up the clock, keep Jalen Hurts and the offense on the sideline, and use the dink-and-dunk surgical pass game to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. This is an offense that can pull this off, between McVay’s system and Stafford’s experience.”

Dungy on the Rams’ defense: “[Defensive coordinator] Chris Shula’s guys are small and fast, so what he has to do is bring more people to the line of scrimmage. You’re not going to stop Saquon Barkley with your front seven...after that first game [in Week 12], you have to realize that you cannot let Saquon Barkley beat you.”

ON EAGLES

Harrison on the offense and WR A.J. Brown: “Make it a priority to get A.J. Brown the ball. This offense has consistently faced a lot of eight-man boxes and he has a lot of one-on-one opportunities. Quick screens, hitches, comebacks – just get him the football.”

Dungy: “I think the guy under the most pressure is the offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. A perfect game for them is 40 runs and 20 passes. That won’t keep the receivers happy, that won’t keep the fans happy, but [offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore has got to keep dialing up the runs for Saquon Barkley.”

Simms on the offensive line: “This is an all-time great offensive line. The two tackles are All-Pros, they have great guard play and center play. They are dominant.”

ON COMMANDERS

McCourty on 45-31 win vs. Detroit to advance to the NFC Championship Game: “This team is young and inexperienced – but experience doesn’t matter when you’re playing good football. This team continues to make the plays they need to make when it matters most. They went in the most hostile environment and got a win.”

ON LIONS

Simms on 45-31 loss vs. Washington in the Divisional Playoffs: “Heartbreaking loss for the Lions. We knew their defense had issues. Washington moved the ball on them all night. What let them down was their offense. They had to be the unit that carried the squad. Unfortunately, Jared Goff had his worst game of the season and they blew some opportunities in big moments.”

Florio on potential of OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn leaving Detroit to become head coaches: “Ben Johnson’s top factor continues to be alignment with the front office. Another option for him is to just stay put in Detroit...some would say that last night’s 45 points allowed by the Lions could hurt [Aaron Glenn]. It didn’t hurt Dan Quinn last year when the Cowboys gave up 48 points to the Packers. Glenn is in play and a lot of folks in the NFL are keeping an eye on the Jets.”

ON RAVENS-BILLS

McCourty: “Baltimore’s style is a little bit of Buffalo’s kryptonite. Buffalo loves to play with extra defensive backs on the field, but when you have to tackle Derrick Henry and they bring in a 300-pound fullback in Patrick Ricard, you want to get those little guys off the field and bring in some big guys to stop the run.”

Simms: “It is a tough matchup for the Bills – but they do have Josh Allen, and they do have the best supporting cast around him that he’s ever had in his career. They can run the ball and they can make big plays. Do they chew up clock or are they aggressive? That will be the big question for me.”

