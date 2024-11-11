NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 10 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Every single week they find a new way to win the ballgame…They aren’t lucky. It’s a lot of will and a lot of skill.” – Jason Garrett on the Chiefs

“The band is back together; Christian McCaffrey is back. That means ‘uh oh’ for all defenses playing the Niners.”– Chris Simms on the 49ers

“(Head coach) Dan Campbell and that staff have instilled belief in Jared Goff and he’s responded the right way. It’s the perfect match.” – Garrett on the Lions

“Let’s just be serious – the Jets’ offense stinks. The Jets’ defense is even more disappointing.” - Simms

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Streams Exclusively on Peacock Following Lions-Texans and Every Sunday Night Football Game During 2024 Season

NBC Sports' presentation of Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season continued tonight from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Lions-Texans on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and NFL Insider Mike Florio. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Pre-game coverage included Rodney Harrison’s interviews on the field with Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Simms’ post-game interview with 49ers TE George Kittle.

Following are highlights from tonight’s edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON LIONS

Garrett on QB Jared Goff: “I don’t like Jared Goff, I love Jared Goff. This guy is fantastic. He’s physically tough, mentally tough. He got the crap kicked out of him in college and he kept standing in there making throws time and time again. When you watch him play, that’s what he’s all about…Dan Campbell and that staff have instilled belief in Jared Goff and he’s responded the right way. It’s the perfect match.”

McCourty on Goff’s growing confidence: “That guy is confident. That is a guy who has (head coach) Dan Campbell who believes in him. It reminds me of team meetings when coach (Bill) Belichick would look at Tom Brady. That kind of confidence allows a quarterback to go out there and let it rip.”

Harrison on slowing down Lions QB Jared Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: “It’s going to come down to pass rush. If you don’t rush Jared Goff, you won’t have a chance to stop him. He’s going to the right guys and playing with poise; you have to throw off his timing.”

Harrison on the Lions defense: “You think about the injuries they’ve had on the defensive side of the football. It forced him (Aaron Glenn) as a defensive coordinator to dig a little deeper and become a little more creative. I think he did a really good job of that.”

ON TEXANS

Texans QB C.J. Stroud [to Rodney Harrison] on the team’s message this week: “Remind ourselves who we are. We’re a great football team and we’ve got to go show that.”

Dungy on the Texans: “I saw a lot of positivity from them this week. These guys have lost two of three, but they’re still fired up. Joe Mixon is going to be crucial tonight to get that running game going and help the offensive line.”

Dungy on the Texans’ leadership: “I was at the Texans practice on Thursday. Everybody talked about head coach DeMeco Ryans and what he’s brought. He told me that’s just him. Positive energy and focus. For his leader, he wants his guy to have the same leadership and faith, so he picked C.J. Stroud first and C.J.’s leading the same way.”

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn [to Rodney Harrison] on stopping Texans QB C.J. Stroud: “I don’t think you can actually just slow him down, but you have to contain him. If we can just keep him in the pocket and make him play quarterback, I think we have a good chance.”

ON CHIEFS

Garrett on the Chiefs: “Every single week they find a new way to win the ballgame. This week, stingy defense in the second half, more (Patrick) Mahomes magic, and (Leo) Chenal’s blocked kick. Everyone says the Chiefs are lucky…they aren’t lucky. It’s a lot of will and a lot of skill.”

Garrett: “It’s an elite organization from top to bottom. There is great alignment in the organization. The quarterback is off the charts, a generational player. But think about their coaches. You talk about in-game adjustments, Andy Reid, is there a better head coach/offensive coordinator in the league? No. (Steve) Spagnuolo, is there a better defensive coordinator? No. Dave Toub, the special teams guy. There’s no one better than him. They have the right type of guys They love ball. They compete. They get coached well. They make adjustments in game. They believe they’re going to do it every week and the issue is, the other team believes it too.”

Florio on the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal block: “There was talk among the defensive players about letting the Broncos score a touchdown and trusting the Kansas City offense to score the game-winning points. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, ‘We are not going to do that, we are going to make a stop.’”

Simms on the Chiefs: “The Chiefs are just ballers. They’re gym rats. All they do is talk ball. They’re on the sidelines talking about how people are blocking. Unbelievable job blocking this and getting out with a win where I’m not sure they should have won this one today.”

ON 49ERS

Simms on the 49ers’ offense: “The band is back together; Christian McCaffrey is back. That means ‘uh oh’ for all defenses playing the ‘Niners.”

49ers TE George Kittle [to Chris Simms] on RB Christian McCaffrey: “Christian McCaffrey is just a very special individual. He’s got this aura to him that the second he steps on the field, he raises the game of everybody else. He has this swagger to him and raises the confidence. If you’re raising the confidence of Trent Williams, you’re doing something right.”

Simms on QB Brock Purdy: “(Brock) Purdy was here to save the day. Was this Purdy or was this Patrick Mahomes? We’ve seen Purdy carry the team with the passing game so much this year.”

ON BILLS

McCourty on QB Josh Allen: “When you have to tackle this guy, it’s so hard. He runs through people. Josh Allen, you’re a bad man.”

Simms on the Bills’ defense: “They were acting like the [Bills] mafia today; they were all over Joe Flacco throughout the day.”

ON EAGLES

Garrett on QB Jalen Hurts: “Quarterbacks who can extend the play in the red zone are dangerous. Not many better than Jalen Hurts down there.”

ON STEELERS

McCourty: “Even though they were down, it always felt like the Steelers were in control. Pittsburgh’s defense just continued to get stops.”

ON CHARGERS

Garrett on the Chargers: “(Head coach) Jim Harbaugh is building exactly what he wanted over there. Great defense, run the ball, and use Justin Herbert.”

ON BRONCOS

Simms on the Broncos: “Although they didn’t get it done, (quarterback) Bo Nix made some big throws in the passing game. They didn’t blink all day long and Nix surely did not look like a rookie.”

ON JETS

Simms on the Jets: “Let’s just be serious, – the Jets’ offense stinks. The Jets’ defense is even more disappointing.”

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2024 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

