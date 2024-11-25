NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 12 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“The guy is Magic Johnson. When you take this guy out of the lineup, no one can replace him. He’s playing as well as anyone in the league right now.” – Jason Garrett on QB Tua Tagovailoa; Dolphins vs. Packers Thanksgiving Night on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

“What is going on in San Francisco? We used to talk about this front seven stopping the run and punishing people.” – Devin McCourty on 49ers allowing 169 rushing yards in 38-10 loss to Packers

“I love the variety of weapons that Green Bay has. It seems like every week a different guy steps up for them.” – Garrett on the Packers

“This game was 10-9 in the fourth quarter and all of a sudden it just exploded.” – Chris Simms on Cowboys’ 34-26 win vs. Commanders with 41 points scored in final 8:11 of game

Pre-game coverage included an opening tease featuring actor Rob Lowe discussing how his life-long Rams fandom was inspired by the film Heaven Can Wait, Taylor’s post-game FaceTime interview with Cowboys LB Micah Parsons following 34-26 win vs. Washington, and McCourty’s “Gets It” segment with Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

ON EAGLES

Harrison on the Eagles’ offense: “I love the impact that Saquon Barkley has made on this team. Jalen Hurts is playing with a lot of confidence and he doesn’t feel like he has to do everything.”

Simms on the Eagles’ offense: “It’s impressive. They’re not real creative, but they know who they are – it’s simple, but it’s very effective...when Jalen Hurts doesn’t turn the ball over, they’re hard to beat...maybe the best offensive line in football, best running back in football, best duo at receiver in football and a really good quarterback and tight ends.”

Garrett: “Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was with us in Dallas for a lot of years. He’s a creative guy, but he’s coaching well right now because he understands the team he has. What he needs to do is be simple. Play the matchup game in the run game and the pass game. They’re doing it and they’re thriving under it. They’re as good of an offense as there is in the NFL.”

ON RAMS

Dungy on the Rams’ offense: “The Rams have gotten back to their identity, which is using their two wide receivers. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are back in the lineup healthy and they are explosive. They are going to score some points tonight.”

Dungy on the Rams’ defense: “Earlier in the season, we talked about the problem of replacing Aaron Donald. They did it with young guys. They play fast, they play aggressive, they hustle and they’re going to have their work cut out for them. This Eagles team runs through Saquon. They have to load the line of scrimmage and take their chances, double-team A.J. Brown and make the ball go to the other receivers.”

ON DOLPHINS

Garrett on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: “He was out for four games and the Dolphins averaged 10 points. He’s back and they average 30 [points]. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this thing out. The guy is Magic Johnson. I’ve never seen a guy see the field this quickly and get the ball out of his hands so quickly into these holes where guys can catch it. He’s a magician. When you take this guy out of the lineup, no one can replace him. He’s playing as well as anyone in the league right now.”

Simms: “It’s a ball-control passing offense. They almost kind of bore you. Three yards here, four yards here...they do that, the defense widens, and then it’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle down the middle and you watch them go. They’re really efficient, they control the clock, and their defense is playing really well.”

McCourty: “This defensive line has stepped up. You talk about an older Calais Campbell, Zach Sieler, the rookie Chop Robinson...they’re making teams do things they don’t want to do because of the pressure they can apply...it lets the corners and safeties play free and play fast.”

ON PACKERS

Simms on RB Josh Jacobs: “The offense in Green Bay runs through Josh Jacobs. They have an offensive line that is physical and athletic and Jordan Love’s not playing his best football, so what do you do? You run it up the middle...Josh Jacobs has so many runs that should be three yards and end up being eight-yard gains.”

Garrett: “The Packers are a physical football team. [Josh Jacobs] is the identity of the team right now...I love the variety of weapons that Green Bay has. It seems like every week a different guy steps up for them.”

ON 49ERS

McCourty: “What is going on in San Francisco? I get it, no Nick Bosa, but we used to talk about this front seven stopping the run and punishing people. To give up [nearly] 170 yards rushing? They have to step up.”

ON BRONCOS

Garrett: “It’s the same story every week – Bo Nix is playing like a veteran.”

Simms: “This Broncos defense makes plays in the secondary. They’re one of the best secondaries in football. They harass quarterbacks with their pass rush, and [Bo Nix] is making plays and getting better and better. The Broncos are hot.”

ON COWBOYS

Simms on Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin’s kickoff return TD: “This game was 10-9 in the fourth quarter and all of a sudden it just exploded. KaVontae Turpin’s spin move was the play of the day and had us all going ‘Wow!’ in the screening room. You’re thinking it’s over, it’s in the books.”

Micah Parsons to Maria Taylor during post-game FaceTime interview: “It honestly makes no sense. You would think a game like that might end 17-10...that’s what it looks like in a division rivalry when you’re clawing for every inch...I definitely have never been a part of a game like that.”

ON COMMANDERS

Simms on Commanders WR Terry McLaurin’s 86-yard TD following Turpin’s TD: “As good as [the Turpin TD] was, this defense was horrible! I don’t know what we’re doing. He wouldn’t have been down in a backyard two-hand touch game.”

Garrett following 34-26 loss to Dallas: “They better get the special teams right. They better find a way to generate a pass rush and they’ve got to start getting the ball down the field. [Terry] McLaurin has got to get involved in this game earlier. That’s the only way they get this offense going again.”

ON BEARS

Simms on QB Caleb Williams in 30-27 OT loss to Minnesota: “He had a really good day. 340 yards passing, he led the team in rushing...he was sharp and he was clutch.”

ON PANTHERS

McCourty on QB Bryce Young in 30-27 loss to Chiefs: “This was probably the best game of Bryce Young’s career.”

