NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 4 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“How about Joltin’ Joe? Does this guy ever get old? Does his arm ever wear out? He’s throwing lasers all around.” – Chris Simms on Colts QB Joe Flacco

“He’s a rookie but he’s making it look like he’s been doing it at this level his whole life.”– Jason Garrett on Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels

“They need Trevor Lawrence to be the generational talent that everybody spoke about. We want to see him step up and take the next step, but he hasn’t, and that’s hurt this Jaguars team more than anything.” – Devin McCourty on the Jaguars

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Streams Exclusively on Peacock Following Bills-Ravens and Every Sunday Night Football Game During 2024 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season continued tonight from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Bills-Ravens on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Tonight’s Football Night in America featured Maria Taylor’s interview with Bills S Damar Hamlin.

***

Following are highlights from tonight’s edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON BILLS

Garrett on the revamped Bills offense: “The whole thing changed when Joe Brady was named the offensive coordinator. They’re spreading it around. It reminds me of Michael Jordan in the ‘80s. Jordan was always spectacular from minute one, but when Phil Jackson came in with the Triangle Offense and started getting everybody involved, that’s when they started winning championships. It takes the burden off the superstar.”

Dungy on Bills QB Josh Allen: “He’s playing point guard on a fast-break offense. He’s putting up points like crazy.”

Harrison: “Josh Allen reminds me of a more athletic Ben [Roethlisberger].”

ON RAVENS

Dungy on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “The interesting thing to me talking to the Buffalo coaches is that they said Lamar Jackson is like another blocker because every defense they have, somebody is assigned to [him]. They can’t chase the ball, they have to make sure he doesn’t have it.”

ON COLTS

Simms: “How about Joltin’ Joe [Flacco]? Does this guy ever get old? Does his arm ever wear out? He’s throwing lasers all around. Yeah, they don’t have Anthony Richardson running the ball, but they’ll make up for it with his good passing.”

Florio on what Colts QB Joe Flacco said to him after leading Indianapolis to a win over Pittsburgh: “He said, ‘I might’ve looked calm, but I wasn’t calm on the inside.’ And they call it a cliche because it’s true. He took it one play at a time and he calmed down. I also asked him, ‘How does it feel to get hit at your age?’ He’s 39 now. He laughed and he said, ‘I’ll tell you tomorrow.’”

ON CHIEFS

Garrett on the injuries to the Chiefs’ offense: “If you think about [Isiah] Pacheco being out and now potentially [Rashee] Rice being out, these are the two most explosive players on their offense, if you take Patrick Mahomes out of it. They got to find different guys to go to, with the touchdown to [Xavier] Worthy showing they can find some other guys who can make some plays.”

ON COMMANDERS

Simms on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels leading Washington to a win over Arizona: “For a rookie quarterback, does the guy ever make a bad decision? It’s unbelievable. Every ball is on the money.”

Garrett on Daniels: “The big thing for me is his poise as a person and a quarterback. He’s a rookie but he’s making it look like he’s been doing it at this level his whole life.”

ON BENGALS

Dungy on the Bengals offense: “This is what we’re waiting to see. These guys getting in sync, playing together. Their defense is a work in progress. They’re going to have to score points to keep things rolling.”

Harrison on the Bengals defense: “My only suggestions to the Cincinnati Bengals defense is shut up, be quiet, don’t say anything. Just shut up and play football.”

ON VIKINGS

Vikings running back Aaron Jones to Simms on if anyone is surprised that Sam Darnold is playing this well: “Nobody on our team is…We’re really lucky to have him. We just gotta keep him clean and he’ll be able to spin that ball.”

ON PACKERS

Garrett on Jordan Love: “One of the trickiest things a head coach has to do is decide about injured players. Can they play? You want competitive guys on your team who want to play. Jordan Love is begging to get back out there, but sometimes you have to protect yourself from yourself. Somehow you have to quell those competitive instincts and say, ‘Malik [Willis] is playing well, you’re not quite healthy yet.’ It didn’t quite look like he was himself today.”

ON JETS

Garrett: “There’s no explosiveness. There’s no air in that defense right now. They gotta find it when they [play] Minnesota.”

McCourty on the Jets offense: “Last year, everyone talked about patience with the Jets. It’s the same thing this year. Patience. Let’s not panic. Give them some time.”

ON TEXANS

Simms on Texans QB C.J. Stroud: “C.J. Stroud, what else can we say? He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. I’ll say this too, I think he’s maybe the best pocket passing quarterback in all of football. He never misses a target…It doesn’t matter if you stop the Texans run game or not because this guy at quarterback, with Nico Collins catching it on the other end, they are almost unstoppable. C.J. Stroud, I cannot say enough good things about him.”

ON JAGUARS

McCourty on Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: “He said he’ll take the blame – he is going to get the blame. The truth of the matter is they need Trevor Lawrence to be the generational talent that everybody spoke about. We want to see him step up and take the next step, but he hasn’t, and that’s hurt this Jaguars team more than anything.”

Garrett on the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans: “The issue is they played much better today than they did on Monday, but they’ve lost 9 of their last 10. Doug Pederson is a tough guy. He needs to be a leader for that franchise right now and keep everybody together. ‘Us against the world’ mentality.”

ON BEARS

Garrett: “Don’t look now, Caleb Williams is getting more and more comfortable. Standing in the pocket, throwing a strike to D.J. Moore. Certainly. his best game so far.”

Devin McCourty on being inducted into the Rutgers Hall of Fame alongside his brother, Jason: “I brought him into the Hall of Fame, he brought me to Rutgers. It all sort of mixed together.”

***

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2024 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

-- Football Night in America --