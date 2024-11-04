NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 9 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“What do you do to stop them? Lamar Jackson was an MVP last year and this year is blowing last year out of the water – it’s not even close.” – Chris Simms on the Ravens’ offense and QB Lamar Jackson

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Streams Exclusively on Peacock Following Colts-Vikings and Every Sunday Night Football Game During 2024 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 3, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season continued tonight from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Colts-Vikings on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Pre-game coverage included excerpts from McCourty’s “Gets It” segment with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Harrison’s interview with Vikings S Harrison Smith, and Florio’s post-game FaceTime interview with Falcons QB Kirk Cousins following their win against the Cowboys.

Following are highlights from tonight’s edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON COLTS

Harrison on Colts starting Joe Flacco over Anthony Richardson at QB: “[Anthony Richardson] is a very talented young man but it’s going to take some time. He’s going to learn better on the sideline. When it comes to Flacco, this is a ready-made roster and they are built to make the playoffs right now. All they need is consistent play from their quarterback and I think Joe Flacco will give them that.”

Dungy: “I was talking to head coach Shane Steichen before the game and he told me it was a very tough decision because he loves Richardson, loves his talent, but he feels like they are close and that Flacco brings that poise and communication that they’re going to need against the Vikings.”

Dungy on how the Colts offense should approach the Vikings’ defense: “Last week [against the Vikings], the Rams had a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford, they ran the ball well and they threw it quick. That’s what they’re going to be looking to do tonight. Get RB Jonathan Taylor going, throw the ball quick and protect Joe Flacco.”

ON VIKINGS

Harrison on S Harrison Smith: “He is their captain on defense, he makes all of the calls and adjustments, but the thing I really like about Harrison Smith is that he’s such an integral part of their disguise packages. This guy will line up on the line of scrimmage and when the ball is hiked, he’ll be 25 yards deep.”

Dungy: “What you like about Harrison Smith is that he hits like Rodney Harrison (laughs).”

Simms on QB Sam Darnold and the Vikings’ offense: “[Head coach Kevin] O’Connell is a master game planner and gets guys open all the time, and I think that’s actually part of the reason we’ve seen Sam Darnold struggle a little bit in the last few weeks. The first read was typically open when they were 5-0 and everything was clicking...teams have adjusted a little bit and Darnold doesn’t quite work the offense yet the way Kirk Cousins did and get to his other reads. He’s got to be a bit quicker processing that.”

McCourty on Darnold: “As awesome as Darnold has been, I think that’s going to be the thing that holds the Vikings back against the elite teams. Is he going to be able to rise to the next level?”

Simms: “The jury is out – we don’t know if he can do that yet.”

ON RAVENS

Simms: “[Lamar Jackson] right now is the MVP of football, it’s the best offense in football, and I think [Jackson to WR Zay Flowers] might be the hottest connection in the sport right now...Zay Flowers is the best weapon in football.”

McCourty: “They traded to get WR Diontae Johnson and said, ‘You know what? We have an offense in Baltimore. We’re usually built on defense, but we’re just going to go outscore everybody. We’re going to load up on offense and just score more points than you. Who cares how we play defense?’”

Simms: “What do you do to stop them? Lamar was an MVP last year and this year is blowing last year out of the water – it’s not even close.”

ON EAGLES

McCourty on RB Saquon Barkley’s backwards jump over a Jaguars defender: “The highlight of the year...it’s just child’s play.”

Simms: “He is unreal. What would he have looked like if he had blockers in the first half of his career?”

ON LIONS

Garrett: “They are absolutely the best team in the NFL...everyone is saying they’re a dome team, they’re going on the road to Lambeau where it’s rainy...a big offensive line, they run it first and they dominate it from the start.”

Simms: “They’re the best team in the NFL right now. The best NFC offense...they can run, they can throw it...they’ve got a two-headed monster at running back...[Jahmyr Gibbs] is as explosive as any running back in football.”

ON BEARS

Simms on Bears allowing a 53-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining in the first half vs. Arizona: “Do we have problems here with the end of games and the end of halves? There are 12 seconds left – a 53-yard touchdown run and nobody touches the guy? Bad by the Bears.”

Simms on 29-9 loss to Arizona: “The Bears looked lost offensively. They couldn’t protect QB Caleb Williams, he missed some throws, people weren’t open, and they couldn’t run the ball.”

ON BILLS

McCourty: “Josh Allen and the Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East...he continues to be the difference.”

ON FALCONS

Garrett on QB Kirk Cousins: “That’s an MVP candidate right there...he was on fire all day long.”

ON COWBOYS

Garrett following 27-21 loss to Atlanta: “They’ve lost a lot of guys. They’ve lost their identity. Now, they lose [Dak] Prescott today to a hamstring injury.”

Garrett on Cowboys attempting a fake punt on 4th and 2 during third quarter: “Ehh...when those plays work, they’re fun, but I’d rather have Dak [Prescott] and CeeDee [Lamb] throw that one.”

ON SAINTS

Harrison on the Saints following their loss to the Panthers: “It’s time to just blow this thing up. It’s not working. They need a new quarterback, I would go get a new head coach, and a lot of those guys that are making big salaries, I would take a look at restructuring those salaries. It’s just time to change this whole thing for the New Orleans Saints.”

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2024 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

