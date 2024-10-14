 Skip navigation
OHIO STATE-OREGON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THRILLER ON NBC AND PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME BIG TEN CONFERENCE GAME SINCE 2008

Published October 14, 2024 12:05 PM

Ducks’ Last-Minute, One-Point Win Over Buckeyes in Top-3 Matchup Averaged 10.2 Million Viewers

Audience Peaked at 13.4 Million Viewers for Game’s Final Minutes (10:45-11 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 14, 2024 – Oregon’s thrilling 32-31 victory over Ohio State in a matchup of top-three teams on Big Ten Saturday Night drew the largest primetime audience for a regular season Big Ten conference football game since 2008, with an average of 10.2 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital, according to live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 13.4 million viewers in the game’s final minutes (10:45-11 p.m. ET).

In a game that featured seven lead changes, Dillon Gabriel led Oregon with 341 passing yards, two touchdown throws and one scoring run, as the then-No. 3 Ducks scored the game-winning points with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Will Howard passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns with another TD rushing for then-No. 2 Ohio State.

Ohio State-Oregon is the most-watched primetime regular-season matchup between Big Ten teams since Oct. 25, 2008 (Penn State-Ohio State, 10.4 million viewers on ABC). Oregon is now ranked No. 2 and Ohio State No. 4. Penn State is ranked #3 giving the Big Ten three of the top four teams in nation.

This weekend’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Michigan State Spartans (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR OHIO STATE-OREGON (based on 44 markets available):

1.Columbus, OH27.0/64
2.Cleveland20.1/52
3.Portland, OR12.4/48
4.Cincinnati10.1/30
5.Detroit9.3/29
6.Indianapolis7.6/25
7.Pittsburgh6.9/18
8.Austin, TX5.8/22
9.Milwaukee5.7/17
10.West Palm Beach5.6/16

--NBC SPORTS--