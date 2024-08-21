 Skip navigation
PARIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS RYAN CROUSER, COLE HOCKER, GRANT HOLLOWAY, MASAI RUSSELL, AND MORE HEADLINE DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK & CNBC

Published August 21, 2024 11:57 AM

Paris Olympic 1500m Gold Medalist Cole Hocker to Face 5000m Gold Medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in 1500m in Lausanne, Switzerland Tomorrow, Aug. 22, Live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock

Paris Olympic 100m Bronze Medalist Fred Kerley to Face Jamaica’s 100m Silver Medalist Kishane Thompson and Tokyo Olympic 100m Gold Medalist Marcell Jacobs of Italy from Silesia, Poland, this Sunday, Aug. 25, Live at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Masai Russell, Kenny Bednarek, and More U.S. Olympic Medalists Headline Action-Packed Week of Track & Field

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 21, 2024 – NBC Sports presents a track & field doubleheader this week as the Diamond League makes stops in Lausanne, Switzerland, tomorrow, Aug. 22, live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, and in Silesia, Poland this Sunday, Aug. 25, live at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock.

LAUSANNE

The Diamond League stops in Lausanne, Switzerland, tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET live on Peacock, headlined by Paris Olympic 200m gold medalist Lestile Tebogo (Botswana) and Paris Olympic 100m bronze medalist Fred Kerley and 200m finalist Erriyon Knighton clashing in the men’s 200m.

Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, who ran an Olympic record 3:27.65 in his gold medal-winning performance, will face Paris 5000m gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) and Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) in a rematch of the Paris Olympic 1500m final. Ingebrigtsen, who placed fourth, led for most of the race before Hocker passed him in the final 100 meters.

Paris Olympic 110m hurdles gold medalist Grant Holloway, 4x400m gold medalist Shamier Little, 400m hurdles bronze medalist Femke Bol (Netherlands), and 800m bronze medalist Mary Moraa (Kenya) are also expected to compete on Thursday.

SILESIA

The Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland, this Sunday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. ET live on Peacock features an elite lineup of competitors, headlined by Fred Kerley taking on 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson (Jamaica), Tokyo Olympic 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs (Italy), and 2019 100m world champion Christian Coleman in the men’s 100m.

Paris Olympic rematches are set for Silesia, including 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell racing silver medalist Cyrena Samba-Mayela (France) and bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico), Paris 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek taking on reigning gold medalist Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Kenneth Rooks facing two-time reigning gold medalist Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco), two-time pole vault gold medalist and world record holder Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) competing against silver medalist Sam Kendricks, and more.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, August 22-Sunday, August 25 (all times ET)

  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
  • TV – CNBC
Date
Location
Time
Platform
Thurs., Aug. 22
Lausanne
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 25
Silesia
10 a.m.
Peacock

Lausanne
2 p.m.
CNBC*

Silesia
4 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Thurs., Aug. 22
Lausanne
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 25
Silesia
10 a.m.
Peacock

Lausanne
2 p.m.
CNBC*

Silesia
4 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Aug. 30
Rome
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 31
Rome
7 p.m.
CNBC*
Thurs., Sept. 5
Zurich
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 7
Zurich
7:30 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Sept. 13
Brussels (Diamond League Final)
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 14
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

Brussels
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Sept. 15
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--