PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC AND USA NETWORK DOMINATING PRIMETIME IN 2024

NBC/USA Network Coverage of Paris Olympics Registers 12 of Top 19 Primetime Shows in 2024, Excluding NFL

Total Viewership Average Up 77% from Tokyo Olympics after 12 Days

Top 20 Markets for Paris Olympics on NBC Broadcast Network Led by New Orleans (Chart Below)

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 7, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s nightly Paris Olympics show from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT has dominated primetime, topping 13 million viewers each night across NBC and USA Network, according to Nielsen. In addition, the show accounts for 12 of the 19 most-watched primetime shows in 2024 , excluding NFL (chart below).

Most-Watched Primetime Shows, 2024, Nielsen-only (excluding NFL)

Show, Date

Avg. Viewers

ESPN College Football Playoff Championship Game, 1/8

25.0 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 7/28

20.0 million*

ABC Academy Awards, 3/10

19.5 million

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 7/30

18.8 million*

ESPN College Football Playoff Semifinal, 1/1

18.7 million*

CBS Grammy Awards, 2/4

17.1 million

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 8/1

16.6 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 7/29

16.4 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 8/5

16.1 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 8/4

15.5 million*

NBC 2024 Paris Olympics, 7/26

15.1 million

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 8/3

15.0 million*

TBS NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, 4/8

14.8 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 7/27

14.7 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 7/31

14.6 million*

ESPN NCAA Women’s Basketball Semifinal, 4/5

14.4 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 8/2

14.3 million*

TBS NCAA Men’s Basketball Semifinal, 4/6

14.1 million*

NBC/USA 2024 Paris Olympics, 8/6

13.9 million*



Source: Nielsen, Live + Same Day Data; Excludes Pre- and Post-Shows

*Viewership across multiple television networks

Beginning with the Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted 12-day Total Audience Delivery average of 32.2 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 77% from Tokyo (18.2 million).

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day official figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

New Orleans leads all markets in local NBC station ratings through the first 11 days of broadcast coverage (“Paris Prime” + primetime windows). Following are the Top 20 markets:

Top Metered Markets for NBC Stations, 2024 Paris Olympics (7/26-8/5):



1.

New Orleans

19.8/25

2.

West Palm Beach

19.6/28

3.

Tulsa

19.2/25

4.

Minneapolis

18.4/33

5.

Dayton

17.9/26

6.

Kansas City

17.8/30

7.

Fort Myers

17.1/26

8.

Milwaukee

16.9/27

9.

Oklahoma City

16.8/25

T10.

Louisville

16.7/23

T10.

St. Louis

16.7/27

12.

Indianapolis

16.5/29

13.

Richmond

16.4/24

T14.

Austin

16.1/33

T14.

Norfolk

16.1/27

T16.

Buffalo

15.9/24

T16.

Pittsburgh

15.9/24

T16.

Baltimore

15.9/27

19.

Dallas

15.7/31

20.

Denver

15.5/31



Source: Nielsen

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

