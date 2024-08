PARIS PARALYMPICS LISTINGS

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and NBC Sports App

2024 Paris Paralympics Begin One Week from Today on Wednesday, Aug. 28, with Live Coverage of the Opening Ceremony Starting at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

NBCUniversal has Exclusive Media Rights to the Paris Paralympic Games in the United States

– Subject to Change –

These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of Paris Paralympics programming across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and digital.

All times listed below are in ET.

For the latest comprehensive Paralympic schedule information, click here

NBCU’s Paris Paralympic Games coverage will include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympics with approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub will be easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the left navigation menu and will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and NBC, USA Network and CNBC coverage; full-event replays; curated video clips; Gold Zone ; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

; medal standings; and an interactive schedule. Additionally, more than 140 hours of Paris Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will be presented. NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

A complete archive of Paris Paralympics press releases can be found here

NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris Paralympic Games in the United States.

Below is NBCU’s Paris Paralympic Games programming schedule (subject to change). All coverage listed below will also stream on Peacock:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (DAY 0)

USA NETWORK

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

THURSDAY, AUG. 29 (DAY 1)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-6:05 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – Great Britain vs. Germany

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Qualifying

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Badminton – Qualifying Round

3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Qualifying Round*

4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 1

FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (DAY 2)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Highlights from Opening Ceremony

Best of Days 1 and 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Brazil

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 2

SATURDAY, AUG. 31 (DAY 3)

CNBC

5 a.m.-6:05 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Germany

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 (DAY 4)

NBC

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Best of Days 3 and 4

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Iran

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Australia

11:45 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 4

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (DAY 5)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals

5:30 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Badminton – Finals

7:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Match

11:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 (DAY 6)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Boccia – Qualifying

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Sitting Volleyball – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Finals

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:35 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 5

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4 (DAY 7)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:05 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 7

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 (DAY 8)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:25 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Tennis – TBD

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:10 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 8

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (DAY 9)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best of Week 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:35 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 9

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7 (DAY 10)

NBC

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

8:05 a.m.-9 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Mixed Team Relay (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Blind Football – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 (DAY 11)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.

Para Canoe – Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game

7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Powerlifting – Finals (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-12 p.m.

Best of the Paralympics

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Marathons

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

*Replay

--PARIS PARALYMPICS--