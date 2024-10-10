PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS ENTIRE NOTRE DAME HOME HOCKEY SCHEDULE LIVE IN 2024-25 SEASON

Fighting Irish’s 17-Game Home Slate Begins Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. ET against Alaska

All Games to be Presented Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 10, 2024 – Peacock will exclusively present the entire 2024-25 Notre Dame hockey home schedule (17 games) live this season, beginning Friday, Oct. 18, when the Fighting Irish host the Alaska Nanooks at 7 p.m. ET in their home opener from the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The two-game series concludes this Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Notre Dame is currently ranked 20th in the USCHO national poll and was ranked fifth in the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Headlining the Fighting Irish’s home schedule this season are series against defending Big Ten champion and No. 4 Michigan State (Feb. 28-March 1), No. 5 Minnesota (Nov. 22-23), No. 9 Wisconsin (Nov. 1-2), and a No. 10 Michigan team (Jan. 10-11) which advanced to last season’s Frozen Four.

2024-25 marks the 12th season of Notre Dame hockey coverage on NBC Sports. The Fighting Irish finished 15-19-2 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Connor Clingen (play-by-play) and former NHL defenseman Steve Konroyd (analyst) are on the call for the first two games, with Tony Simeone handling the majority of play-by-play for the rest of the season.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 NOTRE DAME HOCKEY SCHEDULE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Date Opponent Time (ET) Platform Fri., Oct. 18 Alaska 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 19 Alaska 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 25 Long Island University 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 Long Island University 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Nov. 1 Wisconsin 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 Wisconsin 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Nov. 22 Minnesota 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 Minnesota 6 p.m. Peacock Sun., Jan. 5 Penn State 5 p.m. Peacock Fri., Jan. 10 Michigan 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Jan. 11 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Jan. 24 Lindenwood 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Jan. 25 Lindenwood 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Feb. 7 Ohio State 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., Feb. 8 Ohio State 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Feb. 28 Michigan State 7 p.m. Peacock Sat., March 1 Michigan State 6 p.m. Peacock

