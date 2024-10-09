PEACOCK IS EXCLUSIVE HOME OF 75+ BIG TEN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES FOR 2024-25 SEASON

Every Big Ten Men’s Team Makes At Least Two Appearances, Plus Multiple Big Ten Tournament Games; Schedule Tips Off Mon., Nov. 4, with Northwestern Hosting Lehigh at 8 p.m. ET

Big Ten Men’s Conference Play on Peacock Begins with Doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Featuring Wisconsin-Michigan State and Michigan-Indiana; Interconference Schedule Highlighted by Quadruple Header on Friday, Nov. 15, Featuring Alabama vs. Purdue and Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Big Ten Women’s Schedule Includes 20+ Games and Multiple Early Round Big Ten Tournament Matchups; Features Team-High Eight Appearances by USC and All-American Guard JuJu Watkins

Women’s Schedule Tips off with USC Hosting Notre Dame in Early Season Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 9, 2024 – Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 75 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games this season, including multiple early-round games from the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The Big Ten Men’s and Women’s schedules on Peacock are headlined by marquee matchups and many of the nation’s top players, storied rivalries, first-time conference foes, and highly anticipated interconference games.

KEY MATCHUPS, STORIED PROGRAMS, AND CELEBRATED RIVALRIES HEADLINE 50+ BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule tips off on Monday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET as the Northwestern Wildcats, who advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed, host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks from Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Big Ten conference play on Peacock begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Northwestern visits the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET and the Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET.

Last season, the Big Ten sent six schools to the NCAA Tournament, including No. 1 seed and National Championship runners-up Purdue, No. 3 seed Illinois – which won the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament – No. 5 seed Wisconsin, No. 8 seed Nebraska, No. 9 seed Michigan State, and No. 9 seed Northwestern. Purdue advanced to the NCAA Tournament National Championship game, falling to UConn, 75-60.

Following last season, four Big Ten players were selected in the 2024 NBA Draft: Purdue’s Zach Edey (ninth overall, Memphis), Indiana’s Kel’el Ware (15th overall, Miami), Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. (27th overall, Minnesota), and Minnesota’s Cam Christie (46th overall, Los Angeles Clippers).

The Big Ten on Peacock schedule also features some of college basketball’s most storied programs, intense rivalries, four new teams joining the conference (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington), and impactful interconference matchups , including:

Alabama vs. Purdue (Fri., Nov. 15): A likely early season Top 25 matchup, 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and Purdue host Alabama after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season.

(Fri., Nov. 15): A likely early season Top 25 matchup, 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and Purdue host Alabama after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season. Arizona vs. Wisconsin (Fri., Nov 15): Led by 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love , Arizona earned a second consecutive NCAA Men’s Tournament No. 2 seed while Wisconsin advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

(Fri., Nov 15): Led by 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year , Arizona earned a second consecutive NCAA Men’s Tournament No. 2 seed while Wisconsin advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin vs. Illinois (Tues., Dec. 10): A rematch of last year’s Big Ten Men’s Tournament Final, when Illinois defeated Wisconsin, 93-87, to earn its fourth conference title in program history.

(Tues., Dec. 10): A rematch of last year’s Big Ten Men’s Tournament Final, when Illinois defeated Wisconsin, 93-87, to earn its fourth conference title in program history. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (Tues., Jan. 14): The Buckeyes and Badgers meet after Wisconsin swept both games in the series last season.

(Tues., Jan. 14): The Buckeyes and Badgers meet after Wisconsin swept both games in the series last season. Purdue vs. Oregon (Sat., Jan 18): In a game presented live on NBC and Peacock, the Boilermakers visit Oregon, who are coming off a Round of 32 appearance in last year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament.

(Sat., Jan 18): In a game presented live on NBC and Peacock, the Boilermakers visit Oregon, who are coming off a Round of 32 appearance in last year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament. Michigan State vs. UCLA (Tues., Feb. 4): Two of the most storied programs in college basketball play for the first time as conference foes.

Wisconsin will make a school-high 11 regular-season appearances on Peacock this season, while Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue will each appear seven times on the platform. Each Big Ten school will make at least two appearances on Peacock this season.

Schools with at least six men’s games exclusively on Peacock this season :

School

Games Exclusively on Peacock

Wisconsin

11

Purdue

7

Northwestern

7

Penn State

7

Indiana

6

Michigan State

6

Rutgers

6



PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Mon., Nov. 4 8 p.m. Lehigh vs. Northwestern Fri., Nov. 8 8 p.m. SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois Sat., Nov. 9 3:30 p.m. Omaha vs. Minnesota Tues., Nov. 12 7 p.m. St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State Fri., Nov. 15 7 p.m. Alabama vs. Purdue Fri., Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Penn State Fri., Nov. 15 8 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern Fri., Nov. 15 9 p.m. Arizona vs. Wisconsin Sat., Nov. 16 3 p.m. South Carolina vs. Indiana Tues., Nov. 19 8 p.m. Samford vs. Michigan State Wed., Nov. 20 8 p.m. Merrimack vs. Rutgers Wed., Nov. 20 10 p.m. San Jose State vs. USC Fri., Nov. 29 2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State Sat., Nov. 30 1 p.m. Chicago State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Dec. 3 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Iowa Tues., Dec. 3 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Wisconsin Tues., Dec. 10 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Rutgers Tues., Dec. 10 9 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Illinois Tues., Dec. 17 8 p.m. Valparaiso vs. Ohio State Sun., Dec. 29 1 p.m. Penn vs. Penn State Sun., Dec. 29 1:30 p.m. Northeastern vs. Northwestern Sun., Dec. 29 2 p.m. Morgan State vs. Minnesota Sun., Dec. 29 3 p.m. NJIT vs. Washington Thurs., Jan. 2 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Penn State Thurs., Jan. 2 8:30 p.m. Rutgers vs. Indiana Sun., Jan. 5 4 p.m. Maryland vs. Oregon Tues., Jan. 7 8 p.m. Nebraska vs. Iowa Tues., Jan. 7 10 p.m. Michigan vs. UCLA Fri., Jan. 10 7 p.m. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Tues., Jan. 14 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana Tues., Jan. 14 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Sat., Jan. 18 3 p.m. Purdue vs. Oregon** Mon., Jan. 20 6:30 p.m. Rutgers vs. Penn State Tues., Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 21 9:30 p.m. Wisconsin vs. UCLA Tues., Jan. 28 8 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan State Sat., Feb. 1 4:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC Tues., Feb. 4 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Iowa Tues., Feb. 4 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 4 10 p.m. Michigan State vs. UCLA Sat., Feb. 8 1 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa** Tues., Feb. 11 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Michigan Tues., Feb. 11 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 11 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 18 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 25 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 25 9 p.m. Washington vs. Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 27 9 p.m. Rutgers vs. Michigan Sat., March 1 6 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington Tues., March 4 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. Ohio State Tues., March 4 9 p.m. Rutgers vs. Purdue Sat., March 8 1 p.m. Penn State vs. Wisconsin Sat., March 8 3 p.m. Northwestern vs. Maryland Wed., March 12 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., March 12 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., March 12 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament **on NBC and Peacock

20+ BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES ON PEACOCK HIGHLIGHTED BY TEAM-HIGH EIGHT APPEARANCES BY JUJU WATKINS & USC

Peacock will exclusively stream more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games live this season, including multiple early round Big Ten Women’s Tournament games.

2023-24 AP First-Team All-American JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans will make a team-high eight appearances on Peacock this season, beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, as the Notre Dame-USC rivalry hits the hardwood with the Women of Troy hosting the Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Last year, Watkins set the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman with 920 points and ranked second nationally with 27.1 points per game behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (31.6 ppg).

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball conference schedule tips off on Sunday, Jan. 12, as Iowa, the National Championship runners-up last season, host Indiana at 3 p.m. ET.

Three games throughout the season will air on NBC and simulstream live on Peacock: Notre Dame-USC on Nov. 23, USC-Indiana on Jan. 19, and UCLA-Maryland on Jan. 26.

The Big Ten sent a record-tying seven schools into the 2023-24 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, led by No. 1 seed Iowa, which fell to South Carolina, 87-75, in the National Championship, No. 2 seed Ohio State, and No. 4 seed Indiana.

Six players from the Big Ten were drafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft, including two first-rounders in No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark (Iowa) to the Indiana Fever and No. 5 overall pick Jacy Sheldon (Ohio State) to the Dallas Wings.

The Big Ten Women’s schedule on Peacock features some of the nation’s top programs facing off, new conference opponents, and longstanding rivalries, including:

Notre Dame vs. USC (Saturday, Nov. 23): A potential Top 10 game on NBC and Peacock features two 2023-24 AP First-Team All-Americans as freshman – USC’s Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo – in an early season matchup.



(Saturday, Nov. 23): A potential Top 10 game on NBC and Peacock features two 2023-24 First-Team All-Americans as freshman – USC’s Watkins and Notre Dame’s – in an early season matchup. UCLA vs. Maryland (Sunday, Jan. 26): 2024-25 Coaches and Media All-Big Ten Team selections Shyanne Sellers of Maryland and UCLA’s duo of Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice face off in a potential Top 25 matchup.



(Sunday, Jan. 26): 2024-25 Coaches and Media All-Big Ten Team selections of Maryland and UCLA’s duo of and face off in a potential Top 25 matchup. UCLA vs. USC (Thursday, Feb. 13): The top two teams in the 2024-25 Coaches and Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings meet in a crosstown rivalry of former Pac-12 schools.



(Thursday, Feb. 13): The top two teams in the 2024-25 Coaches and Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings meet in a crosstown rivalry of former Pac-12 schools. Ohio State vs. Indiana (Thursday, Feb. 20): Ohio State (16-2) and Indiana (15-3) were two of three teams to win at least 15 Big Ten conference games last season.

Schools with at least four women’s games exclusively on Peacock this season :



School

Games Exclusively on Peacock USC

8

Indiana

6

UCLA

6

Iowa

4

Ohio State

4

Wisconsin

4



PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2024-25 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sat., Nov. 23 4 p.m. Notre Dame vs. USC** Sun., Jan. 12 3 p.m. Indiana vs. Iowa Wed., Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Penn State vs. UCLA Wed., Jan. 15 10 p.m. Northwestern vs. USC Thurs., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana Thurs., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Sun., Jan. 19 12 p.m. USC vs. Indiana** Wed., Jan. 22 7 p.m. USC vs. Purdue Wed., Jan. 22 9 p.m. Iowa vs. Washington Sun., Jan. 26 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Maryland** Thurs., Jan. 30 10 p.m. Minnesota vs. USC Wed., Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. USC vs. Wisconsin Wed., Feb. 5 9:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. UCLA Thurs., Feb. 6 8 p.m. Michigan vs. Nebraska Thurs., Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Ohio State Thurs., Feb. 13 10 p.m. UCLA vs. USC Wed., Feb. 19 9:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC Thurs., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Indiana Sun., Feb. 23 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Iowa Wed., Feb. 26 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Maryland vs. Indiana Sun., March 2 2 p.m. Indiana vs. Purdue Sun., March 2 4 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa Tues., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Tues., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Tues., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament **on NBC and Peacock

