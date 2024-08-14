PEACOCK KICKS OFF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON WITH THE TRAILER RELEASE FOR ORIGINAL SPORTS DOCUSERIES

The New Docuseries Follows the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team All Season Long Starting August 29 Exclusively on Peacock

🏈Premiering August 29 on Peacock, Here Come The Irish documents life on and off the field of the legendary University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those closest to the program.

🏈Featured interviews include Head Coach Marcus Freeman and former Head Coach Lou Holtz; current Fighting Irish coaching staff and players including QB Riley Leonard and CB Benjamin Morrison; close University of Notre Dame affiliates and more.

🏈New episodes premiere on the following dates:

Thursday, August 29: Episodes 1 & 2 Thursday, December 5: Episodes 3 & 4 Thursday, December 19: Episodes 5 & 6 Thursday, January 16, 2025: Episode 7

🏈Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ 2024 Notre Dame Football schedule, detailed below:

Sept 7 – 3:30PM ET vs. Northern Illinois – NBC & Peacock

Sept 21 – 3:30PM ET vs. Miami (Ohio) – NBC & Peacock

Sept 28 – 3:30PM ET vs. Louisville – Peacock Exclusive

Oct 12 – 3:30PM ET vs. Stanford – NBC & Peacock

Nov 9 – 7:30PM ET vs. Florida State – NBC & Peacock

Nov 16 – 3:30PM ET vs. Virginia – NBC & Peacock

Nov 23 – 7PM ET vs. Army @ Yankee Stadium – NBC & Peacock

ABOUT HERE COME THE IRISH:

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

ABOUT THE DOCUSERIES:

Premiere: The first two episodes will debut Thursday, August 29; episodes 3 & 4 will debut Thursday, December 5; episodes 5 & 6 will debut Thursday, December 19; and the finale will debut Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Director: John Fornaro

Executive Producers: Jon Asher, Katy Lonergan, Shalika Shetty

Produced By: Fighting Irish Media

Format: Docuseries, 7 x 30 min

