PGA TOUR FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR Farmers Insurance Open – Live Coverage from Torrey Pines on GOLF Channel Begins Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET

DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship from Al Hamra Golf Club Begins Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Korn Ferry Tour Bahamas Great Abaco Classic – Final Round Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational Final Round Airing Live Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Golf Today Studio Coverage On-Site at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla., Through Friday on GOLF Channel

5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry and the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav Kick Off Network’s Morning Block on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 21, 2025 – The PGA TOUR Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines – featuring World No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama and World No. 6 Ludvig Åberg – headlines this week’s live golf coverage on GOLF Channel.

PGA TOUR: FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

The Farmers Insurance Open will be held from Torrey Pines Golf Club in La Jolla, Calif., this week. This marks the fourth straight year that the Farmers Insurance Open begins on Wednesday, with the final round scheduled for Saturday. Matsuyama, who won the 2025 PGA TOUR season opener at The Sentry in Kapalua, headlines a competitive field at this week’s event which includes Åberg, 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, and World No. 15 Sahith Theegala.

Coverage on GOLF Channel tees off Wednesday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final round coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Colt Knost

Notable Players This Week



Hideki Matsuyama

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala

Max Homa

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

DP WORLD TOUR: RAS AL KHAIMAH CHAMPIONSHIP

The DP World Tour travels to Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, this week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship from Al Hamra Golf Club. This is the third of eight events on the Tour’s International Swing, and the third of five to be played in the Middle East. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington headlines the field at this week’s event.

Thursday-Saturday coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. ET, with Sunday’s final round coverage beginning at 3 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Notable Players This Week



Padraig Harrington

Ryan Fox

Kieta Nakajima

Patrick Reed

Thomas Pieters

Jimmy Walker

Brandon Wu

KORN FERRY TOUR BAHAMAS GREAT ABACO CLASSIC – FINAL ROUND WEDNESDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON GOLF CHANNEL

GOLF Channel presents live final round coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. This event began Sunday and is the second of two weeks in the Bahamas to start the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season. Hank Lebioda won last week’s event in a playoff over S.H. Kim.

ADVOCATES PGA TOUR: APGA FARMERS INSURANCE INVITATIONAL

The final round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, played from the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in La Jolla, Calif., will air live on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The APGA Tour aims to help remove the financial burden associated with golf, as well as growing diversity within the game. Gregory Odom Jr. and Wyatt Worthington lead a competitive field which includes former NCAA Division I golfers Luis Gagne (LSU), Chase Johnson (Kent State), and Kevin Hall (Ohio State).

BROADCAST NOTES

2025 PGA SHOW



GOLF Channel will have an on-site presence at the 2025 PGA Show from the Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge and Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., beginning today through Friday, Jan. 24, with special reports and interviews during Golf Today. Matt Adams and Bailey Chamblee will be on-hand to conduct interviews and provide reports from the event throughout the week, with Damon Hack and Rex Hoggard in studio. Golf Central : Golf Central will provide tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Cara Banks, Johnson Wagner, Adams, Chamblee, and Kira K. Dixon.

Day

Golf Central

Golf Today

Wednesday

7-8 p.m.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday

2:30-3/7-8 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Friday

2:30-3/8-9 p.m.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Saturday

1-2 p.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Sunday

7-8 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

Williams’s guests during the first two weeks of 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel have included Nelly Korda, Bryson DeChambeau, Scott Van Pelt, and Andy Roddick. The show will also feature additional members of the 5 Clubs team, including former PGA TOUR players and analysts Johnson Wagner and Brendan De Jonge, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and golf enthusiast Jay Bilas, renowned golf architect Gil Hanse, broadcaster and former collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter, and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s Taylor Zarzour. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel airs live Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

