PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS’ BMW CHAMPIONSHIP AND AIG WOMEN’S OPEN AT ST ANDREWS HIGHLIGHT NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 21, 2024 – The PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs continue with the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado, and the AIG Women’s Open will be held at the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage this week across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

The FedExCup Playoff field has been narrowed to the top 50 players at this week’s BMW Championship, which will be held at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo., the site of The International from 1986 to 2004. Following this week’s event, the top 30 players in the FedExCup Playoff standings will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Hideki Matsuyama won last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, two shots clear of Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland and three shots ahead of FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler. Nick Dunlap finished tied for fifth, vaulting him into the top 50 to secure a spot in this week’s field, but he’ll need a finish of 11th or better this week at Castle Pines to qualify for East Lake. Tommy Fleetwood (31st), Chris Kirk (32nd) and Corey Conners (33rd) are currently just outside the TOUR Championship field.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with weekend coverage on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: / Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay

: Reporter: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel/Peacock

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

2-6 p.m.



Friday

2-6 p.m.



Saturday

1-3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.

Sunday

Noon-2 p.m.

2-6 p.m.



Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Xander Schauffele

· Viktor Hovland

· Hideki Matsuyama

· Rory McIlroy

· Ludvig Aberg

· Sahith Theegala

· Collin Morikawa

· Wyndham Clark

Additionally, Golf Central will continue its on-site studio coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs at this week’s BMW Championship surrounding the event with pre- and post-round coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock. This marks the first time that Golf Central will be on-site for all three FedExCup Playoff events. Rich Lerner will anchor this week’s coverage from Castle Pines alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paige Mackenzie and reporter Kira K. Dixon. This week’s coverage also features “On The Range” at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday on GOLF Channel and Peacock.



Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday

2-3/7-8^/9-10 p.m.*

Friday

2-3/7-8^/9-10 p.m.*

Saturday

Noon-1/6-7 p.m./9-10 p.m.*

Sunday

11 a.m.-Noon/7-8 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

^Peacock Exclusive

LPGA TOUR: AIG WOMEN’S OPEN

The final women’s major of the year heads to the historic Old Course at St Andrews this week for the first time since 2013. Lorena Ochoa won at St Andrews in 2007 and Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis won in 2013. Current NBC Sports LPGA Tour analyst Morgan Pressel had the 54-hole lead in 2013 at St Andrews and finished tied for fourth. 2023 Rolex Player of the Year Lilia Vu is defending champion.

Live coverage airs on USA Network from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday-Sunday coverage airs 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on USA Network and shifts to NBC from 12-2 p.m. ET.

NBC and USA Network Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples

How To Watch – Wednesday, August 14 – Sunday, August 18 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

USA Network

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Friday

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Saturday

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12-2 p.m.

Sunday

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12-2 p.m.



Notable Players This Week

· Lilia Vu

· Nelly Korda

· Lydia Ko

· Hannah Green

· Rose Zhang

· Charley Hull

· Brooke Henderson

· Celine Boutier

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: THE ALLY CHALLENGE

This marks the seventh year that Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich., will host a PGA TOUR Champions event. This course hosted the PGA TOUR’s Buick Open from 1958-1969 and 1978-2009, where Tiger Woods won three times (’02, ’06 and ’09). Vijay Singh won last year’s event by one stroke over Jeff Maggert.

How To Watch – Friday, August 16 – Sunday, August 18

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

Peacock/NBC Sports App

GOLF Channel/Digital

Friday

2:45-4:45 p.m.

10 p.m. – 12 a.m.*

Saturday



3-6 p.m.

Sunday



2-5 p.m.



*Same Day Delay Coverage

KORN FERRY TOUR: ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

This is the first event of the four-tournament Korn Ferry Tour finals at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. Following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in October, the top 30 players in the standings will earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2025 season.

How To Watch – Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

Thursday

7-9 p.m.

Friday

7-9 p.m.

Saturday

6-9 p.m.

Sunday

5-7 p.m.



DP WORLD TOUR: DANISH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2024 DP World Tour season continues with the Danish Golf Championship at Lübker Golf Resort in Denmark. Denmark’s own Rasmus Hojgaard looks to defend his title, following last year’s playoff victory over Nacho Elvira.

How To Watch – Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

Thursday

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday

6:30-11 a.m.

Sunday

6-11 a.m.



GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

