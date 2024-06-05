PGA TOUR MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

Live Coverage of Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio Begins Tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

ShopRite LPGA Classic Tees Off Friday at Noon ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel Live from Galloway, N.J.

Live Coverage of PGA TOUR Champions’ American Family Insurance Open Presented This Week Across Peacock and GOLF Channel

DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour Combine for a Mixed Field Event at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Beginning Tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Coverage of Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am from South Carolina Begins Live Tomorrow at Noon ET on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2024 – The PGA TOUR Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, headlines this week’s golf coverage across five tournaments on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

This week’s golf coverage also includes the Shoprite LPGA Classic, the PGA TOUR Champions’ American Family Insurance Open, the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour’s Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, and the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am.

PGA TOUR: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

The PGA TOUR Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – featuring many of the top players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy – will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio this week. Host and 18-time major championship winner Jack Nicklaus, who hails from nearby Columbus, Ohio, has presided over this event since its inception in 1976. Viktor Hovland looks to defend his 2023 title.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday airing from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. Peacock will also stream coverage of the Memorial Tournament Honoree Ceremony today at 2 p.m. ET, as Juli Inkster, Tom Weiskopf and Doug Ferguson are recognized for their contributions to golf.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course: Smylie Kaufman / Arron Oberholser

How To Watch – Thursday, June 6 – Sunday, June 9 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 2-6 p.m. Friday 2-6 p.m. Saturday 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Rory McIlroy

· Scottie Scheffler

· Viktor Hovland

· Patrick Cantlay

· Collin Morikawa

· Xander Schauffele

· Hideki Matsuyama

LPGA TOUR: SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

The third LPGA event to be played in New Jersy in the lasty month, the ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held at Seaview (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey. Ashleigh Buhai looks to defend her title at this week’s event against a competitive field including Brooke Henderson and last week’s U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Live coverage will begin Friday at Noon ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. Sunday’s final round coverage will stream live on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET and will air in primetime on GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Jim Gallagher Jr.

How To Watch – Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock/NBC Sports app Friday Noon-2 p.m. Saturday 5-7 p.m. Sunday 8-10 p.m.* 2-5 p.m.

*Same-Day Delay – Not simulstreamed on Peacock

Notable Players This Week

· Ashleigh Buhai

· Yuka Saso

· Brooke Henderson

· Jin Young Ko

· Megan Khang

· Atthaya Thitikul

· Karrie Webb

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR Champions heads to Madison, Wis., for the American Family Insurance Championship this week, held at University Ridge Golf Club. Steve Stricker is the host of the tournament as well as the defending champion. In 2023, his 18-under 198 total and his five-stroke victory were both tournament records.

Live coverage tees off Friday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock with an encore presentation in primetime later that day at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Friday 7-9 p.m.* 3-5 p.m. Saturday 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday 2:30-5 p.m.

*Not simulstreamed on Peacock

Notable Players This Week

· Steve Stricker

· Ernie Els

· Colin Montgomerie

· Steven Alker

· Vijay Singh

· Jim Furyk

· Stephen Ames

DP WORLD TOUR/LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: VOLVO CAR SCANDINAVIAN MIXED

The Volvo Car European Mixed on the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour is held this week at Vasatorps Golf Course in Helsingborg, Sweden. The field is made up evenly of competitors from both tours, who are competing for one prize fund and one first-place check.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, June 6 – Sunday, June 9 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Thursday 7 a.m.-Noon Friday 7 a.m.-Noon Saturday 7-11:30 a.m. Sunday 6:30-11:30 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

DP World Tour:

· Rasmus Hojgaard

· Dylan Frittelli

· Henrik Norlander

Ladies European Tour:

· Linn Grant

· Bronte Law

· Caroline Hedwall

KORN FERRY TOUR: BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

Coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am from Thornblade Club in Greer, S.C. and The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. begins tomorrow at Noon ET on GOLF Channel.

Day GOLF Channel NBC Sports.com/app Thursday Noon-2 p.m. Friday 9-11 p.m.* 5-7 p.m. Saturday 8-10 p.m.* 4-6 p.m. Sunday 5-7 p.m.

*Delayed Coverage

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Jimmy Roberts , Brendon de Jonge , George Savaricas , Johnson Wagner , and Todd Lewis .

will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Damon Hack and Jimmy Roberts, who will be joined by Todd Lewis.



Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 3:30-4:30 p.m. Noon-2 p.m. Thursday 6-7 p.m. Friday 6-7 p.m. Saturday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m./7-8 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m./7-8 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

