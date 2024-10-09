PGA TOUR’S INAUGURAL BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP IN UTAH HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort – Coverage Airs Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel Beginning at 5 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 9, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents the inaugural playing of the PGA TOUR’s Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Utah this week, headlining more than 50 hours of live golf coverage this week.

PGA TOUR: BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall continues this week with the inaugural playing of the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, marking the TOUR’s first event in the state since 1963. In addition to the PGA TOUR event, Black Desert will host an LPGA tournament in the spring of 2025. Coverage on GOLF Channel will air Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. ET each day, except for Friday’s coverage, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

Reporter: Amy Rogers

Notable Players This Week

· Harris English

· Nick Taylor

· Cameron Champ

· Beau Hossler

· Michael Thorbjornsen

· Ryan Fox

LPGA TOUR: BUICK LPGA SHANGHAI

The LPGA TOUR begins a four-event run to be played in Asia with the Buick LPGA Shanghai this week, a no-cut event which Angel Yin won last year in a playoff against Lilia Vu. Danielle Kang won the previous two iterations in 2018 and 2019. Live coverage airs overnight on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Saturday beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Angel Yin

· Danielle Kang

· Rose Zhang

· Hannah Green

· Patty Tavatanakit

· Jeeno Thitikul

· Ruoning Yin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR Champions regular season concludes this week with the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Following this event, the top 72 players in the tour standings advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Four of the last seven winners of this event – Colin Montgomerie, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els and Fred Couples – are World Golf Hall of Famers. Coverage on GOLF Channel airs Friday-Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Ernie Els

· Bernhard Langer

· Padraig Harrington

· Vijay Singh

· Stewart Cink

DP WORLD TOUR: FEDEX OPEN DE FRANCE

Le Golf National, which hosted the golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, plays host to the FedEx Open de France which is being held for the 106th time and dates back to 1906. The field features Victor Perez of France, who finished fourth in the men’s individual event at the Olympic Games.

Notable Players This Week

· Victor Perez

· Billy Horschel

· Justin Rose

· Nicolai Hojgaard

· Rasmus Hojgaard

· Matthieu Pavon





Day GOLF Channel Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday 7-11:30 a.m. Sunday 6:30-11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF: NB3 MATCH PLAY

The inaugural playing of the NB3 Match Play, hosted by NBC Sports’ Notah Begay III, concludes today at 4:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The tournament is a four-time, round-robin match play event with features men’s and women’s competitions with New Mexico, New Mexico State, Stanford and Texas.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Thursday-Sunday this week. Anna Jackson and Damon Hack will anchor coverage with analysts Mark Rolfing and Jim Gallagher Jr. and reports from Amy Rogers. Tonight’s Golf Central will also include a special half hour from 8-8:30 p.m. ET looking ahead to next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, featuring interviews and insights from the captains and analysts.



Day Golf Central Wednesday 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday 4:30-5/8-8:30 p.m. Friday 5-5:30/9-9:30 p.m. Saturday 8-8:30 p.m. Sunday 8-8:30 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication

