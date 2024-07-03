PGA TOUR’S JOHN DEERE CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

 Skip navigation
Wanda Diamond League_2020
VALARIE ALLMAN, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND FAITH KIPYEGON HEADLINE OLYMPIANS COMPETING AT PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET LIVE ON PEACOCK AND CNBC THIS SUNDAY
Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Wanda Diamond League_2020
VALARIE ALLMAN, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND FAITH KIPYEGON HEADLINE OLYMPIANS COMPETING AT PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET LIVE ON PEACOCK AND CNBC THIS SUNDAY
Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PGA TOUR’S JOHN DEERE CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

Published July 3, 2024 10:28 AM

Live Coverage of PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock & GOLF Channel

DP World Tour’s BMW International Open Tees Off Tomorrow in Germany Starting at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 3, 2024 – The PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage this week across GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR travels to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic this week. Sepp Straka looks to become the first back-to-back winner of this event since Steve Stricker won three years in a row from 2009-2011. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is also in the field this week.

Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel with lead-in coverage on the weekend starting at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

  • Play by Play: George Savaricas
  • Analyst: John Cook
  • Holes: Jim Gallagher Jr.
  • On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

How To Watch – Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

DayPeacock/GOLF Channel
Thursday4-7 p.m.
Friday4-7 p.m.
Saturday1-3 p.m.
Sunday1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Sepp Straka

· Jordan Spieth

· Jason Day

· Neal Shipley

· Sungjae Im

· Michael Thorbjornsen

DP WORLD TOUR: BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

The DP World Tour’s BMW International Open from Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich, Germany, is this week. 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer are expected to compete in this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

DayGOLF Channel
Thursday6:30 a.m.-Noon
Friday6:30 a.m.-Noon
Saturday7:30 a.m.-Noon
Sunday7 a.m.-Noon

Notable Players This Week

· Luke Donald

· Bernhard Langer

· Ryan Fox

· Martin Kaymer

· Patrick Reed

· Kieta Nakajima

· Thriston Lawrence

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

  • Golf Central will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Jimmy Roberts, Steve Burkowski, Tripp Isenhour, and Amy Rogers.
  • Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Jimmy Roberts and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Rogers.
DayGolf CentralGolf Today
Wednesday4-5 p.m.Noon-1 p.m.
Thursday3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m.
Friday3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m.
SaturdayNoon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.
SundayNoon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
*Same Day Delay Coverage

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--