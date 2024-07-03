PGA TOUR’S JOHN DEERE CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

Live Coverage of PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock & GOLF Channel

DP World Tour’s BMW International Open Tees Off Tomorrow in Germany Starting at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 3, 2024 – The PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage this week across GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR travels to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic this week. Sepp Straka looks to become the first back-to-back winner of this event since Steve Stricker won three years in a row from 2009-2011. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is also in the field this week.

Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel with lead-in coverage on the weekend starting at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : John Cook

: Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

How To Watch – Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Thursday 4-7 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Sepp Straka

· Jordan Spieth

· Jason Day

· Neal Shipley

· Sungjae Im

· Michael Thorbjornsen

DP WORLD TOUR: BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

The DP World Tour’s BMW International Open from Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich, Germany, is this week. 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer are expected to compete in this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Thursday 6:30 a.m.-Noon Friday 6:30 a.m.-Noon Saturday 7:30 a.m.-Noon Sunday 7 a.m.-Noon

Notable Players This Week

· Luke Donald

· Bernhard Langer

· Ryan Fox

· Martin Kaymer

· Patrick Reed

· Kieta Nakajima

· Thriston Lawrence

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Jimmy Roberts , Steve Burkowski , Tripp Isenhour , and Amy Rogers .

will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Jimmy Roberts and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Rogers.



Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Noon-1 p.m. Thursday 3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m. Friday 3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m. Saturday Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m. Sunday Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

