PGA TOUR’S JOHN DEERE CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL
Live Coverage of PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock & GOLF Channel
DP World Tour’s BMW International Open Tees Off Tomorrow in Germany Starting at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel
New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
STAMFORD, Conn. – July 3, 2024 – The PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage this week across GOLF Channel and Peacock.
PGA TOUR: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
The PGA TOUR travels to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic this week. Sepp Straka looks to become the first back-to-back winner of this event since Steve Stricker won three years in a row from 2009-2011. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is also in the field this week.
Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel with lead-in coverage on the weekend starting at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.
Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: George Savaricas
- Analyst: John Cook
- Holes: Jim Gallagher Jr.
- On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost
How To Watch – Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)
· TV – GOLF Channel
· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|Peacock/GOLF Channel
|Thursday
|4-7 p.m.
|Friday
|4-7 p.m.
|Saturday
|1-3 p.m.
|Sunday
|1-3 p.m.
Notable Players This Week
· Sepp Straka
· Jordan Spieth
· Jason Day
· Neal Shipley
· Sungjae Im
· Michael Thorbjornsen
DP WORLD TOUR: BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN
The DP World Tour’s BMW International Open from Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich, Germany, is this week. 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer are expected to compete in this week’s event.
Live coverage begins tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.
How To Watch – Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)
· TV – GOLF Channel
· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|Thursday
|6:30 a.m.-Noon
|Friday
|6:30 a.m.-Noon
|Saturday
|7:30 a.m.-Noon
|Sunday
|7 a.m.-Noon
Notable Players This Week
· Luke Donald
· Bernhard Langer
· Ryan Fox
· Martin Kaymer
· Patrick Reed
· Kieta Nakajima
· Thriston Lawrence
GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV
NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.
Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.
Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Central will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Jimmy Roberts, Steve Burkowski, Tripp Isenhour, and Amy Rogers.
- Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Jimmy Roberts and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Rogers.
|Day
|Golf Central
|Golf Today
|Wednesday
|4-5 p.m.
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Thursday
|3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m.
|Friday
|3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m.
|Saturday
|Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.
|Sunday
|Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
*Same Day Delay Coverage
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage
